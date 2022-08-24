When Kelly Dolan looked out the window of her bed and breakfast this past weekend, she saw parked cars lining both sides of Walnut Street in downtown Augusta.
“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen that many cars parked on Walnut Street,” said Dolan, who moved from Wildwood to Augusta three years ago after purchasing H.S. Clay House Bed & Breakfast.
She along with many other Augusta business owners are reporting upticks in the number of customers coming through their businesses in the 18 months since David and Jerri Hoffmann announced plans to invest more than $100 million, now more than $150 million, into the Augusta region to turn it into a national tourist destination.
“I have to say that I was very, very ecstatic about the news because I felt like the little town of Augusta could use an infusion of capital,” Dolan said. She also gives partial credit for the uptick in business to the deregulation of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
Red Brick Inn owner Chuck Nobe said the increased amenities that the Hoffmanns have brought to the southwestern St. Charles County community have been good for business. To date, the Hoffmanns have purchased several wineries, opened a women’s clothing boutique, a gas station, an art gallery, a bakery and coffee shop, and have plans to open a number of other businesses in the near future.
“I think (the town could get busier) if some of the things we have heard about, making it a tourist destination, bringing tour busses in, more than just in spring and fall,” said Nobe, who lives with his wife, Esther, in the inn that they co-own.
According to Chuck Nobe, the busiest time of year for his four-room bed-and-breakfast is September and October, when the Katy Trail bikers and autumn revelers travel from St. Louis and Kansas City. However, this year, he said summer travelers have also filled weekend openings — which he said may be partially attributed to the Hoffmanns.
Vic Brown, who has owned Gallery Augusta with his wife, Ruth-Ann Brown, since 1984, said he has long believed that the Augusta area was a “gold mine waiting to happen.”
“Sitting where it does right outside of St. Louis, the beauty of the area, the wineries, its history and so on, I just felt like if some entity with some cohesive plan — not necessarily the Hoffmann approach, but that kind of ability — that could be a good thing,” Brown said.
Brown, who previously chaired the Greater Augusta Chamber of Commerce and continues to be heavily involved in the Plein Air Festival, said he continues to remain skeptical about the Hoffmanns, worried that their business purchases are being made at the cost of Augusta’s culture. Brown admits that he likes seeing the increases in traffic.
JoAnn Milster, who is the president of the Greater Augusta Chamber of Commerce, said it may be too soon to know just how the Hoffmanns’ investments are impacting the Augusta economy.
“Since there’s been so much media attention ... I do believe more people have come out to see what’s going on,” Milster said. How many more people, and the impact on other area businesses is hard to gauge, she said.
“It’s going to take a full business cycle, which is about six years, to actually figure that out,” she said.
She said one area of concern for Augusta area residents is that a number of prospective investors have been to evaluate other investment opportunities in the area which could price some residents out of the community.
Milster said she and other community leaders are working on solutions to potential predatory investors — most notably related to the purchase of single-family homes and converting them into short-term rental properties. Milster said community leaders hope to present a solution at a future town board meeting.
“I would like to see more independent business owners from the chamber’s point of view, than one owner of many businesses, but (are the Hoffmann Family of Companies’ investments) good or bad? I don’t know,” Milster said. “It’s hard to gauge right now because right now (David Hoffmann has) been at this for 18 months and it’s still kind of hard to tell. He has done a lot of great things.”
In the meantime, Dolan said she is optimistic about the future of her business, believing that she won’t be impacted by the opening of the boutique hotel, Chateau Hoffmann, on the former Emmaus Home campus in Marthasville, or the planned Hoffmann Lodge & Spa in Augusta. She said those hotels will be targeting more upscale clients than what her bed & breakfast sees.