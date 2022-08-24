David Hoffmann Visits At Meet and Greet
David Hoffmann, right, visits with people during a meet and greet at Mount Pleasant Estates in Augusta Wednesday, March 3.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

When Kelly Dolan looked out the window of her bed and breakfast this past weekend, she saw parked cars lining both sides of Walnut Street in downtown Augusta. 

“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen that many cars parked on Walnut Street,” said Dolan, who moved from Wildwood to Augusta three years ago after purchasing H.S. Clay House Bed & Breakfast. 