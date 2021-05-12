The Hoffmann Family of Companies has signed a letter of intent to purchase 50 acres of Emmaus Homes that include nearly all the buildings residing on the property.
As part of the development of a $100 million Augusta winery, Washington natives David and Jerri Hoffmann's company will have expanded into nearly 900 acres of St. Charles County, Warren County and Franklin County properties with this purchase.
Within the past month, the Hoffmanns also have signed letters of intent to buy the family-owned Mid-American Coaches, which was founded in 1927 and is in Washington, as well as the Washington-based NOA Medical Industries.
They have previously acquired Balducci Vineyards, Montelle Winery, Augusta Winery, Mount Pleasant Estates, several downtown lots and several acres of vineyards, according to previous Missourian reporting.
In addition, the Hoffmann family has owned the Washington Vines Vineyard and Showroom on Country Club Road in Washington since 2015.
Emmaus Homes, located in Marthasville, formerly provided support services for people with disabilities. The Hoffmanns will rename the acreage "Martha’s Vineyard and Winery," according to their website. It will house employees who work in the upcoming hotel, spa, vineyards, event space, weddings and tasting room.
When used for support services, there were over 100 clients in the space at its peak, Emmaus Homes Inc. Chief Development Officer Lisa Key said.
Now they live in 60 homes throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area because the 670-acre property had been parceled out and auctioned off in October. Sales netted $561,000, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Three of the property buyers are still under contract, but seven deals have closed, President and CEO Cindy Clark said.
One of those deals is with Wentzville-based Never Lost LLC, which is working with the Hoffmanns to sell the acreage, MO Realty broker and realtor Tony Schulte said.
Never Lost LLC director Matt Hoven bought and is selling the property with a partner who did not want to be named, Hoven wrote in a text to The Missourian.
Hoven had originally bought the parcel as “an investment piece,” Schulte said.
“Hoffmann came in after the fact, kind of blowing up Augusta,” he said. “Hoffmann drove past the property and saw the opportunity there because of the historic buildings that are impossible to replicate and then reached out to pursue the property.”
Schulte said the historic buildings are from the mid-to-late 1800s.
“There have been many that have wanted to see the buildings in that area restored and that its next life is something that's pleasing to the neighbors and to that community,” Clark said. “To the extent that that is what happens there, we'd be very pleased.”
The Hoffmanns have been contacted by The Missourian but had not responded by time of publication.
“We're delighted that it's a local family and their business that have purchased a portion of the campus,” Key said. “That's exciting, and I'm excited to hear what their plans are for it.”
This story has been updated with a response from Hoven.