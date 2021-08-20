Following hours of public comment and a failed vote to table the matter, plans to rezone a 79-acre property and issue conditional use permits for a proposed hotel and conference center near Augusta were unanimously approved by the St. Charles County Planning and Zoning Commission Wednesday evening.
The commission also unanimously rejected a proposal to build a helipad on the property.
The 15,000-square-foot, 65-room hotel and conference center, which is being proposed by Washington natives David and Jerri Hoffmann, is slated to be built on property between Jackson and Church streets just outside of Augusta boundaries, according to St. Charles County officials.
“We are pleased we are able to build our hotel and look forward to moving forward with the project,” David Hoffmann said in a statement. Construction on the hotel is expected to begin sometime next year, according to Killeen Studio Architects.
The hotel, which would be called the Hoffmann Lodge, is one of two large hotels planned by the Hoffmanns as part of their $100-million investment into the region. Preliminary plans for a second 18-room boutique hotel on the former Emmaus Home campus near Marthasville were announced last in July. The rezoning and conditional use permits for the Hoffmann Lodge now go before the St. Charles County Council for final approval next month.
The Hoffmann Lodge
The Augusta property is zoned for agricultural purposes, but the Hoffmanns are hoping to make the property the first agritourism-zoned property in unincorporated St. Charles County, according to county officials.
Robert Myers, a member of the county’s planning and zoning staff, said the agritourism zone, which was approved as part of the county’s master plan for development in 2013, allows for very specific commercial uses, including a hotel and conference center.
This specific zoning also puts stringent requirements on how much development can occur on the property, including requiring at least 5 acres be dedicated to “wine grapes being cultivated to ensure a winery-related or tourism-related use is maintained” and that any buildings constructed on the property occupy no more than 7 percent of the total acreage. Any walking paths, driveways or gravel or unpaved parking lots would not be counted toward the 7 percent, according to Myers.
The zoning requirement also requires the design of the hotel conform to specific architectural requirements, including specifications for the exterior building materials used and minimum roof pitch.
The exact use of the property was a focal point of the meeting, which was attended by nearly 100 people, many from the Augusta community who are opposed to the development. Some of the residents at the meeting shared concerns about how the hotel would cause increased traffic on Highway 94.
A traffic study, which will be conducted by the Missouri Department of Transportation, is in its early stages. Elliott Reed, an engineer with Cochran Engineering, said the traffic study would be completed within 30 days, and MoDOT’s review of the traffic study could take up to 60 additional days.
The traffic study will examine a number of factors and may require the entrance to the hotel and conference center campus, which will include a restaurant, spa, walking trails and other features, relocate from Highway 94 to either Jackson or Church streets. Hoffmann may also be ordered to finance a widening of the Highway 94 to accommodate a turn lane.
Some residents said they had concerns about reports of an amphitheater being built on the property and the noise it would create, and others raised concerns about trees being cleared from the property.
Michael Killeen attempted to alleviate those concerns during the meeting.
“The owners gave us the direction that they want this site to feel like it is a getaway in the woods,” Killeen said. He said the Hoffmanns are not looking to clear the property of trees and instead will likely plant more trees to help the hotel feel more “like an enclave in the forest.”
The amphitheater would “be very modest” and is not intended to hold large concerts.
County Councilman Terry Hollander, who attended the meeting as a member of the commission, spoke in favor of the proposed hotel.
He recalled how his fellow council members felt about creating the agritourism district in 2013.
“While we never imagined a project of this magnitude, the concept of rezoning properties for a development like a hotel was certainly on our minds,” Hollander said.
The commission recommended the county council approve the conditional use permit for the hotel on the conditions that no outdoor amplified music be played later than 7 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, no later than 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and that no amplified music be played on Sunday until after 1 p.m.; all indoor amplified music end at 10 p.m.; and no fireworks be used on the property other than for Fourth of July celebrations.
Helipad and hot air balloons
One of the early sketches of the Hoffmann Lodge included plans for a helipad and a tethered hot air balloon.
Those plans proved to be controversial.
“I am not against him making improvements to the town,” JoAnn Struckhoff wrote in a letter to the commission. “I support him turning existing abandoned buildings in Augusta into hotels and beds and breakfasts. However, I am against turning this small, peaceful town into a three-ring circus.”
Angela Stephens agreed.
“I don’t mind the hotel. I just don’t want any helicopter to be flying over our homes,” Stephens said.
According to officials, the Hoffmanns had hoped to use the helicopter landing pad primarily as a way to bring in guests to the hotel and as a way to offer limited helicopter tours of the Augusta region. They had also hoped to offer it as a place for medical helicopters to land.
Some attendees criticized Hoffmann for selecting a location that was adjacent to a cemetery.
“It is abhorrent to me,” said Cristina Kulczycki. “The fact that anyone would propose building a helipad next to a cemetery is crazy to me.”
Members of the planning and zoning commission agreed, saying guests who would arrive by helicopter should use the Washington Regional Airport to land and that tours seemed “excessive.”
“To me, this is an extremely dumb idea,” said Hollander. “I don’t think there is any need for a helicopter or hot air balloons.”
The planning commission ultimately recommended the county commission reject the conditional use permit for the construction of a helipad.
Myers said it would take a two-thirds vote of the council to overturn the planning commission’s recommendation.