Although the site is still pending approval from all parties, David Hoffmann said he hopes to construct his promised 50- to 95-room hotel high on the bluffs of Montelle Winery.
“It will be called Chateau Montelle,” Hoffmann said Wednesday at his most recently purchased Augusta winery, Mount Pleasant Estates. “The views from up there are spectacular, and the vision is (for it to be) the entry point into Augusta.”
The hotel is part of the development plan from Washington natives David and Jerri Hoffmann to invest $100 million in creating a national wine destination in Augusta to rival Napa Valley.
Company officials who will manage the hotel and the 12-hole golf course, which is slated for a different unannounced location, were in Augusta this past week along with the Hoffmanns touring potential locations for those facilities. The Hoffmanns also met again with employees of their purchased wineries — which now include Balducci Vineyards, Montelle Winery, Augusta Winery and Mount Pleasant Winery, as well as Knoerschild Vineyards and additional vineyards on Crow Creek Lane — who were all invited to stay on under the new management. The pair has also purchased about a dozen buildings in downtown Augusta for tasting rooms and shops. Hoffmann told The Missourian he plans for the acquisition phase of his project to conclude by April 30.
Karen Nye, the newly announced director of events who worked at Balducci Vineyards from 2004 to 2014, said Wednesday the dynamic among employees of the wineries Hoffmann has purchased has become more unified as the businesses are no longer competing against one another.
“Each of the different entities has a gift, and now instead of being envious of another place’s gift, we’re pulling them all together to make a great experience for anyone who comes out,” Nye said.
Nancy Cozart, a longtime Augusta resident who has been the event and sales manager at Mount Pleasant since 2018, added that she thinks plans for a gas station and a hotel will help her bring more weddings to the town.
“I think they have their finger on the pulse of what’s needed here,” Cozart said. “I have always known (Augusta) was a hidden gem, and it’s so great we’re getting attention. It’s really a beautiful scenic area with first-class wine, and it’s great for people to find out this is right in their own backyard.”