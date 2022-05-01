From designer handbags to chic jackets to bold-patterned dresses, Jerri Hoffmann hopes customers will find something that suits their personal style in her store.
“We tried to make sure that women from their late 20s up through their 60s would find something that they would want to wear,” said Jerri Hoffmann, who personally selected the “traditional, but with a contemporary twist” clothing and accessories being sold in the Augusta Clothing Company.
The boutique, which officially opened Thursday evening, is in a former winery building at 5573 Walnut St., and is the latest piece of the $150 million investment that Jerri Hoffmann and her husband, David, have made in the Augusta and Washington region.
The boutique’s grand opening drew a crowd of 250 people. It will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
David Hoffmann said he was incredibly proud to see his wife’s vision for a clothing boutique come to fruition.
“This is her moment to shine. This is her night,” David Hoffmann said.
The Washington natives announced in January 2021 that they would be investing in the Augusta and Washington region by buying wineries and vineyards, building a hotel and conference center, and opening multiple businesses. The couple hopes to transform the nation’s first designated American Viticultural area into a region that could compete with California’s Napa Valley or Tennessee’s Blackberry Farm.
Since the announcement, the Hoffmanns have renovated 51 buildings, including several in downtown Augusta, added a $1.5 million sculpture walk, and opened several new businesses in Augusta, including Hoffmann Gas, the Augusta Emporium, Kickstand Augusta at the Katy Trail and a number of bed-and-breakfast properties.
Their company has purchased more than 25 properties in the Augusta area that span more than 700 acres.
The Hoffmanns, who now reside in St. Albans, previously told The Missourian that a clothing boutique fit into their vision for Augusta, because many times winery-goers will be looking for other experiences to enjoy along with the wineries.
“I hope when people walk into the store that they do feel a level of sophistication, but not unapproachable sophistication. I think everybody has their own style and we just want to help them express their style by offering different looks, different designers that they might not have known about,” said Jerri Hoffmann, who said running a clothing store has always been “in the back of my mind.”
“I taught school for one year and quickly realized that wasn’t my calling,” Jerri Hoffmann said. “But retail, that’s my love. That’s my passion.”
The Hoffmanns also plan to open a men’s clothing store below the women’s boutique, along with Augusta Bakery and a restaurant, both on Walnut street. “A lot of what we want to do here is for people to feel some excitement that they’ve arrived at a destination and that is what Walnut Street has become,” Jerri Hoffmann said.
David Hoffmann said the lower level of the Augusta Clothing Company building also will feature a cigar lounge.
Their future plans for Augusta also call for an art gallery, a wedding dress shop, a florist, a novelty toy store, a real estate office, a furniture store, a hunting goods store, a gourmet cheese shop, a yoga studio, a coffee shop and other businesses.
“We are on pace to be opening a new business every 90 to 120 days,” said David Hoffmann, who added the company is in the process of buying several Washington-area businesses. Details about those acquisitions have not been released.
The Hoffmann Family of Companies announced Wednesday that it had purchased NOA International’s line of hydraulic tilt and recline wheelchairs to “further meet the needs” of the long-term care market. The purchase price was not released.
Meanwhile, work is continuing on Chateau Hoffmann, a planned boutique hotel on the former Emmaus Home campus in nearby Marthasville, and construction will begin soon on the planned Hoffmann Lodge & Spa, a 15,000-square-foot, 65-room hotel and conference center in Augusta. The hotel is expected to open sometime in 2023.
Prior to the opening of the Augusta Clothing Company, the building went through extensive renovations, the cost of which was not released.
“This is one of those projects that took us a little while to figure out what we wanted here, but I always wanted it to be this,” Jerri Hoffmann said. As customers perused the items in the store, the word that kept being repeated was “sophisticated.”
“Hearing that word means that we’ve hit the sweet spot,” Jerri Hoffmann said.