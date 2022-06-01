The Hoffmann Family of Companies is in the process of finalizing deals to purchase two Washington institutions.
The corporation plans to add Hillermann Nursery & Florist to the Hoffman Family of Companies on June 1 and Schulte’s Bakery soon after, according to Don Simon, the Hoffmann CEO of the Missouri operations.
Simon did not give a purchase price for either Washington business.
The Hoffmann Family of Companies has not issued an official announcement of any purchases, but the purchases were confirmed by individuals from both Schulte's Bakery and Hillermann Nursery & Florist.
Management and staff would be retained at Hillermann’s and Schulte’s, Simon said, with the Hoffmann Family of Companies providing increased financial backing, as well as adding to the staff at Hillermann’s.
Scott Hillermann, who will remain president of the nursery, said the company currently employs about 70 people and said market demand can call for as many as 90. Hillermann’s wife, Gail, and sister, Chris Beste, will also remain with the company.
Alice Schulte Wehrle said she and husband Al, who own Schulte’s, plan to stay on, at least during the transition period.
Hillermann, which was founded in 1951, is the third area nursery Hoffmann has purchased since August. Simon said that it, Ferguson Valley Nurseries in Marthasville, and Town and Country Nursery in Dutzow would contribute to landscaping projects across the Augusta area, as the Hoffmanns invest an estimated $150 million to transform the Augusta wine region into a national tourist destination.
Through their company, David and Jerri Hoffmann have purchased more than 25 properties and have major construction projects, including on the planned 15,000-square-foot Hoffmann Lodge and Conference Center in Augusta and 12-hole golf course at Balducci Winery.
Hillermann Nursery & Florist was founded by Don Hillermann and has been operated by his family since. Scott Hillermann was named president after sister Sandi Hillermann retired from the position earlier this year.
Through the purchase, Hillermann’s nursery and garden center operations will remain the same, as will the name, according to Scott Hillermann. He said he is excited for increased financial backing, especially in payroll, but “any normal human would say there’s a little bit of nerves.”
“We’re excited to join forces,” he said. “They’ve got some exciting projects that we would love to be a part of and (Hoffmann Family of Companies officials) have emphasized many times that nothing will change in the business of taking care of our customers.”
Schulte’s bakery has been locally owned and operated at 1100 W. 5th St. since 1959, when it was founded by Evelyn and Leo Schulte.
Alice Wehrle said she and her siblings grew up in the bakery and now the work is starting to become too demanding. “This town has been very supportive of us,” she said. “They’ve been very good to us and we just kind of wanted to see a little bit of an end, but didn’t want to close it.”
Simon said the Hoffmann Family of Companies plans to open a satellite bakery and coffee shop in Augusta. Though he gave no timetable for the shop, he said that baked delicacies would be trucked across the river from Washington.
Wehrle said the Fifth Street location is likely in need of some equipment upgrades and she is expecting the sale to close in June, but did not give a purchase price.
Simon said Hoffman is also hoping to be completing a $225,000 renovation of the former Augusta White House Restaurant, which is being rebranded as the Augusta Diner. This project is expected to be finished in July. The diner will serve home style breakfast, lunch and dinner he said.
Finally, Simon said the shed behind the Dutzow Deli, which is also a Hoffmann Family holding, will be transformed into Kickstand Dutzow, which will be Hoffmann’s third bicycle stop along the Katy Trail. There are already Kickstand locations in Augusta and Defiance.