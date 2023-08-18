A bid by the Hoffmann Family of Companies to purchase the Phoenix Shopping Center, Washington’s largest retail development, has collapsed.
Joe Vernaci, owner and developer of the shopping center, confirmed this week that the deal, announced in December, is dead.
“This is a private matter so I am not going to say anything more than I can confirm that the purchase is not going to happen,” Vernaci said Wednesday.
Based in Naples, Florida, the Hoffmann Family of Companies has invested hundreds of millions of dollars into the Washington region since 2021, when owner and Washington native David Hoffmann announced his plan to transform Augusta into a national tourism destination.
Clayton Jones, executive vice-president of corporate development for Hoffmann, said the acquisition was derailed by rising interest rates.
“We have postponed the purchase of the Phoenix Center due to the unprecedented rise in interest rates, which rose dramatically since discussions began,” Jones said Thursday. “We hope to revisit the acquisition when rates are in line with historical levels. We feel the Phoenix Center is a great and important development in a region we care deeply about and are hopeful we can revisit the acquisition soon.”
The Hoffmanns issued a press release Dec. 16 saying that Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate had entered into an agreement with Vernaci to purchase Phoenix Shopping Center I and II as well as 16 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the shopping center. The price was not disclosed.
At the time, Vernaci said he had known Hoffmann since they were kids and the two had discussed the sale for “a few years,” according to previous Missourian reporting.
“I honestly can’t think of a better person, a better group to take over the Phoenix Center than the Hoffmann family,” Vernaci said in December. “They’ve got a tremendous vested interest in this area. The kind of property we’re selling typically would go to an institutional investor — a Reach (Capital) or someone like that — who wouldn’t know the first thing about Washington; the Hoffmanns do.”
On Thursday, Vernaci said the Phoenix Center is “doing fine.”
“We are poised to exceed $1 billion in retail sales by the end of the year or shortly thereafter. Phoenix Center I is fully occupied and Phoenix Center II is at 93 percent. And there’s definitely more development coming,” the developer said. “We have 500,000 square-feet of retail development under roof and there are approximately 500 jobs in Phoenix Center.”
Vernaci said he couldn’t disclose all of the new tenants but he said he has executed a lease with a service-oriented business that is coming soon, which could result in the relocation of another business to the center. He said Dollar Tree is expanding its store into the former rue 21 space at 1925 Vernaci Drive, increasing its footprint from 8,000 square feet to 12,500 square feet. Vernaci said a new chiropractic office, The Joint Chiropractic, is opening this fall at 3016 Phoenix Center Drive.
Vernaci added that the Phoenix Center is the biggest retail development in Franklin County and that the total investment “exceeds $100 million at this point.” He said that 2,813,905 visitors shopped at the Phoenix Center in 2018, which is the high-water mark for the last five years. In 2020, 2,445,801 visitors came to Phoenix Center — a smaller number that was likely influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Vernaci.
