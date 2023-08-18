Hoffmanns purchase Phoenix Center II sign
Cars stream out of the Phoenix Center II shopping area on Vernaci Drive near Target on Dec. 16, 2022, in Washington. 

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

A bid by the Hoffmann Family of Companies to purchase the Phoenix Shopping Center, Washington’s largest retail development, has collapsed.

Joe Vernaci, owner and developer of the shopping center, confirmed this week that the deal, announced in December, is dead.

