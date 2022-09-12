The Hoffmann Family of Companies has announced the purchase of another local business.
As part of its continued Missouri and nationwide expansion, the Hoffmann Family of Companies, founded by David and Jerri Hoffmann, has acquired Washington-based Ziglin Signs, a “national manufacturer and distributor of custom business signage,” according to a news release.
Ziglin, founded and owned by Ben Ziglin, has a 30,000-square-foot facility at 540 Vossbrink Drive, which houses state-of-the-art equipment, a two-story showroom, digital printers, paint booths and sign manufacturing equipment.
Ziglin also opened a 10,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Cape Girardeau last year.
Ziglin, which has 48 employees, has produced signs for national companies like Margaritaville, Chipotle, Denny’s and Walmart and has been the “go-to” sign manufacturer and installer for the Hoffmanns since they announced $150 million in investments in Augusta and the surrounding area.
“Ziglin has always provided outstanding service and quality signs for us,” Greg Hoffmann, co-CEO of the Hoffmann Family of Companies, said in the news release.
“They fit into our company models and are a complement to our existing businesses. We’re excited to welcome the team at Ziglin into the family of companies.”
With the purchase by the Hoffmanns, Ziglin will take over operations of Hoffmanns Signcraft Signs & Things of Naples, Florida, according to the Hoffmanns. That allows Ziglin to expand its service area beyond Missouri and Illinois, into the Florida market, where the Hoffmanns are the largest commercial real estate owners in Naples.
Locally, Ziglin has designed or built signs for the Washington Public Library, Phoenix Center II, Scenic Regional Library Union branch, Veterans Memorial Park in Union, East Central College and the Washington High School gymnasium, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Ziglin also installed the new 24-by-8.4-foot Daktronics video scoreboard at Union High School last year. It also refurbished Modern Auto’s 1946 sign when it moved into a new location.
Acquiring Ziglin continues a commitment by the Hoffmanns to open or buy a new business every 90 days “for the foreseeable future,” according to the news release. Other Washington businesses recently purchased by the Hoffmanns include Hillermann Florist & Nursery, Schulte’s Bakery, NOA Medical Industries and Mid-American Coaches.
The Hoffmanns also have announced plans to open two hotels in hopes of making Augusta a national tourist destination.
Representatives from the Hoffmann Family of Companies could not be reached for comment Friday.