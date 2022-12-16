Hoffmanns purchase Phoenix Center II
Buy Now

Cars stream out of the Phoenix Center II shopping area on Vernaci Drive near Target Dec. 16 in Washington. The Hoffmann Family of Companies announced Friday that they purchased the Phoenix Center shopping centers, including the undeveloped lots.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

Washington’s largest shopping center is under new ownership. 

The Hoffmann Family of Companies has entered into an agreement to purchase the Phoenix Shopping Center in Washington and an additional 16 acres of undeveloped land from developer Joe Vernaci.