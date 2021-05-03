Editor's note: This story has been updated to include more information.
The Hoffmann Family of Companies announced Monday it had signed a letter of intent to purchase NOA Medical Industries, a Washington-based company that provides beds and other sleep safety products to long-term care facilities and hospitals.
The purchase price was not disclosed.
Washington-natives David and Jerri Hoffmann have purchased more than 750 acres of property in Augusta and Washington over the past year. Most recently, they signed a letter of intent to purchase Mid-American Coaches off of Highway 47.
NOA Medical Industries was previously owned by the Meiner family. The late Joe Meiner purchased two separate nursing home bed manufacturing companies in 1989 and combined them, according to a release from the Hoffmanns. The company posts more than $14 million in annual revenue according to a source.
“My mother was a nurse in Washington, where we grew up,” David Hoffmann wrote in the release. “The Meiners family has grown a tremendous business in the health care industry, and we look forward to having NOA join the Family of Companies and Ray Ganz continue to drive and grow the business.”
CEO Ray Ganz has led the company for more than a decade. He and his management team will continue to manage it under the new owners.
“I’ve worked for the Meiner family for 11 years, and they have been wonderful to work for,” Ganz told The Missourian Monday. “But I think the acquisition from Hoffmann will give us more fire power that will help us grow the company and take the company to the next level.”
Ganz said the proposed closing date for the sale is mid-May.
The Hoffmanns entered the health care sector in 2020 with the purchase of Florida-based Global Jetcare, an international air ambulance company with a fleet of five medically equipped long-range jets.