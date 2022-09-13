Next month, Hoffmann helicopters will be flying past Washington and New Haven, following the Missouri River to Hermann, offering tours of limestone bluffs, wooded river bends and farmland.
Even sooner, the Hoffmanns’ Miss Augusta yacht will be mooring at her new dock at Klondike Park in Defiance.
The moves are the latest from the Hoffmann Family of Companies as it continues to roll out its planned $150 million investment to transform Augusta and the surrounding area into a national tourist destination to rival Napa Valley.
This week the Hoffmanns announced that they had purchased 10 acres of land at Washington Regional Airport in Marthasville and a hangar on the northwest corner of the airport from the Frankenberg family where the Hoffmanns plan to begin offering helicopter tours.
Mark Frankenberg, a principal at BFA, a civil engineering firm in Washington, declined to comment on the sale. The Frankenbergs had purchased the hangar from Mid-American Coaches, which was purchased by the Hoffmann Family of Companies last year.
Plans call for the Miss Augusta to dock at its new home on the Missouri River within a few days, according to CEO of Missouri Operations Don Simon. The yacht had previously been operating out of the Yacht Club of St. Louis in St. Charles.
Helicopter tours from the Washington airport are scheduled to begin in mid October, Chris Armstrong, chief marketing officer for the Hoffmann Family of Companies said. The four-passenger craft, with room for a pilot and three passengers, will offer 15- to 30-minute tours on Federal Aviation Administration-approved routes by an accredited tour company. Armstrong said the frequency of the tours would be determined by demand and tickets would be available online for purchase. Ticket prices have not been disclosed.
In addition to the tours, the Hoffmanns plan to be a fixed-base operator (FBO) at the airport, possibly offering additional hangars to rent for other private aircraft.
Executive Director of the Washington Regional Airport Kevin Hellmann said he was not aware of the Hoffmanns’ land and hangar purchase or of their plans for an FBO and tours at the airport. City Administrator Darren Lamb said city officials plan to reach out to Hoffmann representatives for a meeting to discuss their plans.
In July, the federal government earmarked $3 million that could be used to help fund improvements to the airport at the request of the city. The allocation needs final approval from the U.S. Senate and would help fund a project to increase the length and width of the runway at the airport, allowing for larger airplanes. The city also has previously discussed plans to build more hangars at the airport. The airport does not have a helipad, but Armstrong said the Hoffmann helicopter would be able to take off and land from the Hoffmann’s new property.
Previously, the Hoffmanns had proposed a helipad at its planned Hoffmann Lodge hotel in Augusta, but was met with pushback from the community and the project was scrapped.
The Hoffmann Family of Companies operates two aviation companies in Florida. Global Jetcare has six dedicated “air ambulances” that transport organ transplants around the country. Air Hoffmann has a fleet of at least three passenger jets, shuttling company executives from its base near Tampa, Florida.
“Aviation has always been something of interest to me,” Co-CEO of the Hoffmann Family of Companies Greg Hoffmann said in a press release announcing the acquisition at Washington Regional Airport. “Expanding our aviation vertical is something we have planned on doing for some time now, not only in Missouri, but globally as we’re looking into a number of opportunities.”
The Hoffmann Family of Companies, which is owned by billionaire couple and Washington natives David and Jerri Hoffmann, has purchased over two dozen businesses and now owns over 1,500 acres of vineyards in the Augusta and surrounding regions. The company has said it plans to purchase a company in the region every 90 days as it works to create a national tourist destination.