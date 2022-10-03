Gallery Augusta, owned by Vic and Ruth-Ann Brown since 1984, is the latest Augusta business purchased by the Hoffmann Family of Companies, which is owned by billionaire David Hoffmann and his wife Jerri Hoffmann.
The company has purchased dozens of businesses in and near the town with plans to invest more than $150 million into turning the area into a national tourist destination.
Opened in 1979 as Augusta Wood, Gallery Augusta has evolved into a destination for furniture and art. The gallery, which is at 5558 Walnut Street in Augusta, has sponsored the Augusta Plein Air art festival and features many paintings produced in past festivals.
“We are excited to be adding such a unique business to the family of companies and continuing to expand our offerings in Missouri.” said Greg Hoffmann, son of David and Jerri Hoffmann and co-CEO of the company.
The Hoffman Family of Companies also owns four wineries and six vineyards totaling over 1,500 acres and offers helicopter and yacht tours along the Missouri River.