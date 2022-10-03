Vic Brown

Vic Brown stands in front of his business, Augusta Wood, in this Missourian file photo from 2011.

Gallery Augusta, owned by Vic and Ruth-Ann Brown since 1984, is the latest Augusta business purchased by the Hoffmann Family of Companies, which is owned by billionaire David Hoffmann and his wife Jerri Hoffmann. 

The company has purchased dozens of businesses in and near the town with plans to invest more than $150 million into turning the area into a national tourist destination.

