The building, equipment and inventory of Katy Bike Rental in Defiance are the Hoffmann Family of Companies’ latest acquisitions, according to a Wednesday news release.
This is the first venture into Defiance by David and Jerri Hoffmann, who own the Hoffmann Family of Companies, which is spending $125 million to create a national wine destination in Augusta and the Washington area to rival Napa Valley. The investment includes four wineries, five vineyards, 1,250 acres and the revitalization of more than a dozen buildings.
Hoffmann plans to merge the Katy Bike Rental company into the Kickstand Augusta bike rental company, a company the Hoffmanns launched in early July, according to Chris Armstrong, Hoffmann’s director of communications.
Financial details on the deal were not released.
“Kickstand Augusta provides repairs, online rentals, retail and snacks to those along the Katy Trail at the Augusta Trailhead,” said Ashley Hesjedal, director of specialty retail for the Hoffmann Family of Companies. “We are looking forward to expanding our footprint into Defiance and more locations along the Katy Trail in the upcoming future.”
With the latest acquisition, bike renters in Augusta or Defiance will be able to ride a little over seven miles between the Kickstand locations one way or ride out and back. Armstrong said a shuttle would take bikers back to the departure location if they wanted to ride just one way.
All of the existing employees at Katy Bike Rental will continue to be employed, but Armstrong said some renovations will likely take place to bring the location in line with Kickstand, Augusta.
Armstrong also said Hoffmann plans to build a classic car museum at Mount Pleasant Estates. Armstrong said three classic cars, a 1924 Ford Model T, a 1951 Chevy Truck and a 1927 Packard, have arrived at Mount Pleasant, and 12 more cars are on the way. Armstrong said there is no timeline yet for when construction will begin on the museum, but the plan is to host at least two car shows a year between Mount Pleasant and Balducci Vineyards.