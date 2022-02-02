Pilgrimages across Spain and Missouri were the topic of the most recent speech in the Washington Public Library Lecture Series.
Cynthia Hoffmann gave a presentation Thursday night about her journey across the Camino de Santiago, a famous pilgrimage predominately in northern Spain that Christians and hikers have traveled for hundreds of years. The journey ends at the shrine to Saint James in the town of Santiago.
Hoffmann said she first heard about the Camino de Santiago through an article in the People section of The Missourian and instantly knew that it was something she’d love to do.
“I read the article. But life intervenes. I was busy. Totally forgot about it until 2017,” she said, when she met a friend who had just come back from doing it herself. “So, in 2017, I again began dreaming about doing the Camino de Santiago.”
She spoke about the various things she saw on her trip, the challenges she faced and the things that made it so special to her. She also spoke about making friends on the trail.
“You will see people over and over again and some people have what they call a Camino family,” she said. “And they will just track the whole Camino together.”
But when she returned to her home in Missouri, Hoffmann wasn’t quite done with pilgrimages. She learned of a pilgrimage inspired by St. Rose Philippine Duchesne from Mound City, Kansas to a shrine dedicated to Duchsene in St. Charles, Missouri. So she joined with a group to walk that pilgrimage.
Hoffmann said she learned a lot from these pilgrimages.
“I learned that there are lots of different ways to walk,” Hoffmann said. “Everybody does it their own way. There is no right way. There is no wrong way. There is no right route.”
