One of the focal points of David and Jerri Hoffmann’s $125 million investment in the Augusta community took a step forward Monday as St. Charles County approved a rezoning request and conditional use permit related to the Hoffmann Lodge and Conference Center.
Preliminary site work for the proposed 15,000-square-foot, 65-room hotel and conference center is expected to begin in the next 60 days, with the opening set for 2023, according to Chris Armstrong, managing partner of Hoffmann Creative Agency.
The lodge and conference center will be built on 79 acres and is being designed by Killeen Architects, of St. Louis. Pinnacle Contracting, of St. Louis, is the builder. The construction cost of the project has not been disclosed.
The rezoning request, which moves the property from agricultural purposes to agritourism, puts stringent requirements on how much development can occur on the property, including requiring at least 5 acres be dedicated to “wine grapes being cultivated to ensure a winery-related or tourism-related use is maintained” and that any buildings constructed on the property occupy no more than 7 percent of the total acreage. Any walking paths, driveways or gravel or unpaved parking lots would not be counted toward the 7 percent, according to county officials.
The conditional use was unanimously approved, but its approval comes with some conditions that restrict what activities can take place at the lodge and conference center.
Among those restrictions are that no outdoor amplified music be played later than 7 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and no later than 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and that no amplified music begin on Sunday until after 1 p.m.; that all indoor amplified music must end at 10 p.m.; and that no fireworks be used on the property other than for Fourth of July celebrations.
The Hoffmanns also plan to build a 50-seat amphitheater on the hotel campus.
Plans for a helipad were withdrawn.
The hotel is one of several overnight lodgings that the Hoffmanns have planned for the Augusta and Marthasville communities.
The Hoffmanns are currently remodeling a building on the Emmaus Home campus, which will become an 18-room boutique hotel.
“The campus will be restored. We will not be adding a building to the campus,” Armstrong said. He said plans for the historic campus include a restaurant, tasting room, wedding venue and chapel along with planting vineyards. The Hoffmanns also plan to use the campus to provide housing for their employees.
The Hoffmanns also have plans to operate multiple bed-and-breakfasts in Augusta.
One is currently operational, and the others will be opening within the next 60 days, according to Armstrong.
The Hoffmann Hostel along the Katy Trail will be located next to Kickstand Augusta, a bicycle rental store that the Hoffmanns have opened in the community. The Augusta White House will be located on Walnut Street in Augusta.
“Each location will have its own website in addition to links to book from the Augusta Emporium website,” Armstrong said. He said that a “Visit Augusta” website is currently in development and also will have access to online booking.
The bed-and-breakfasts will provide 30 rooms for guests, according to Armstrong.
When operational, Armstrong said the company expects the hotel and conference center, along with the company’s plans for other overnight accommodations, to create between 300 and 500 jobs. Approximately 1,000 jobs are expected to be created by the Hoffmanns’ investment into Augusta through the various businesses they have purchased and opened.
To date, the Hoffmanns have purchased more than two dozen properties in the Washington and Augusta area, including four wineries: Montelle Winery, Augusta Winery, Mount Pleasant Estates and Balducci Vineyards.
One of the businesses the Hoffmanns acquired, NOA Medical Industries, announced that it was expanding its operation to include 5 W. Main St. in Washington.
NOA president and CEO Ray Ganz said the former photography studio there will be remodeled, and NOA’s sales and leadership team will be moving from the factory on Terry Lane to the West Main Street location in early to mid-November. Up to five employees will work at the downtown location, which Downtown Washington Inc. Event Specialist Cassidy Lowery described as an exciting development.
“New businesses in our downtown can positively impact the district by bringing more people to the area to patronize our local stores and restaurants,” Lowery said.
Ganz said the company’s new location will be more conducive for NOA Medical to use as they work to woo larger clients in the health care industry.
“The showroom at this location is going to be nothing short of spectacular,” Ganz said.