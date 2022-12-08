Over the winter, the Hoffmann Family of Companies have plans to open a new restaurant and expand one of their current businesses in Augusta. Later, the business hopes to open a jewelry store.
After renovations that date back to the summer, Don Simon, the CEO of the Hoffmann Family of Companies’ Missouri Operations, said the Augusta White House Cafe will be open sometime this month. Shooting for a mid-December opening date, the restaurant will serve homestyle breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Chef Ryan Horner will manage the restaurant, Simon said. Horner is the owner of the Washington-based meal prep company Max Meals and has previously cooked at the Hoffmann’s Mount Pleasant and Montelle wineries.
The restaurant is located in the former Koch Furniture store at 5567 Walnut St., which was built as a liquor store in 1893. The building has also previously housed the Edelweiss Guest House and Augusta White House Restaurant.
The Hoffmann Family of Companies, which is owned by Washington natives David Hoffmann and his wife Jerri Hoffmann, spent nearly a quarter-million dollars renovating the building, according to previous reporting.
The money is part of a more-than $150 million investment into Augusta and the surrounding area by the Hoffmann’s since they announced their intention to transform it into a national tourist destination in 2020. The Hoffmanns recently launched the Miss Augusta, a 150-passenger riverboat, for events from Klondike Park. They have also purchased dozens of businesses including six wineries and vineyards and have plans to build two luxury hotels, a 500-plus seat amphitheater and a golf course.
Simon said moving forward on some projects, like the Hoffmann Lodge and Chateau Hoffmann hotels has been “a very slow process,” especially the design phase.
“We probably jumped too quick to the media about bringing the hotel to town, but it is moving forward,” he said. “It’s still in the design and engineering process so we can get it out. But I don’t see it being much longer before we’ll be breaking ground. I’m hoping to break ground for sure by spring.”
The Hoffmann Family of Companies also had planned to be flying a passenger helicopter from the Washington Regional Airport by now, but its tour service to Hermann and back has been grounded since purchasing 10 acres of land in September at the airport.
“That’s a slow-mover too,” Simon said. “There have been a lot of discussions. You have air traffic at a small airport to contend with and it just takes a while. We’re working with Washington Airport, but it’s in Warren County.”
The company isn’t letting current projects bog down future ones, however. By the end of January, Simon is hoping to open an expansion of Augusta Clothing Co. in a renovated house across the street from the original location. Painted bright blue, Augusta Clothing Co. Too will join other Hoffmann-owned businesses on Walnut Street including Hoffmann Gas, Augusta Emporium and Hoffmann Gallery Augusta.
“(Augusta Clothing Co.) is doing really well,” Simon said, though he did not give a revenue figure.
Including the cost to purchase, Simon estimated the Hoffmann Family of Companies will invest about $300,000 into renovating the single-family house built in 1971.
“We cleaned it up, painted it and then we’re gonna gut the inside: open it all up. (There’s going to be) new windows and a new entryway with double doors and an awning to match the other closing company,” Simon said.
He added that there would be six parking spaces at the 700-square foot new location and new workers would have to be hired.
Though plans are still in development, Simon also said the Hoffmann Family of Companies plans to operate a jewelry store as soon as February from Walnut Street near the White House Cafe.