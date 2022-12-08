Balducci Vineyard's near Augusta
Pictured is Balducci Vineyard’s restaurant and a hill slope, to the right, where the Hoffmann Family of Companies plans to build an outdoor amphitheater.  

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Over the winter, the Hoffmann Family of Companies have plans to open a new restaurant and expand one of their current businesses in Augusta. Later, the business hopes to open a jewelry store.

After renovations that date back to the summer, Don Simon, the CEO of the Hoffmann Family of Companies’ Missouri Operations, said the Augusta White House Cafe will be open sometime this month. Shooting for a mid-December opening date, the restaurant will serve homestyle breakfast, lunch and dinner.