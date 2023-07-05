The Hoffmann Family of Companies is expanding its transportation business services portfolio.
On Friday, the company, which has acquired dozens of businesses in the Augusta and Washington region over the past two years, announced it had completed its acquisition of Hazelwood-based JED Transportation and also acquired Corporation Transportation St. Louis.
JED Transportation is one of the St. Louis region’s largest providers of limousines, coaches and other transportation services. Corporate Transportation, located near St. Louis Lambert International Airport, provides chauffeured limousine, shuttle bus and car services. Like JED Transportation, Corporate Transportation offers transportation services for wedding, corporate and other special events.
In 2021, HF Companies acquired Washington-based Mid-American Coaches. It also owns Naples Transportation & Tours and Palm Beach Tours & Transportation in Florida and has signed a letter of intent to acquire Michigan’s largest transportation provider, according to a statement from the company. The name of the Michigan company was not disclosed.
HF Companies said JED Transportation has grown to become the largest and most respected luxury transportation provider in the St. Louis area, with a fleet of 70 vehicles that includes limousines, coaches, school buses, vans, SUVs and sedans. It announced its intent to buy the company in March.
Mid-American Coaches had 18 motor coaches in 2021, according to previous Missourian reporting.
“We are thrilled to report our ongoing expansion in St. Louis and throughout the Midwest, further diversifying our portfolio and increasing accessibility to our corporate partners and affiliates,” said Tamir Rankow, HF Companies director.
According to the announcement, HF Companies is focusing on growing its “business services” portfolio to reach $1 billion by the fourth quarter of this year.
