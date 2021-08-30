The Hoffmann Family of Companies has signed a letter of intent to purchase its second Warren County nursery in less than a week.
According to a news release Friday, Ferguson Valley Nurseries in Marthasville is Hoffmann Family’s newest acquisition. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The news comes just days after Hoffmann Family purchased Town and Country Nursery in Dutzow.
“We’re excited for the additional staff and management who are all staying on and joining us as part of the family of companies and being able to work together with both Town and Country and Ferguson,” Don Simon, CEO of Town and Country Nursery, said in the release.
Ferguson Valley is a family business, owned by John Lintzenich and his wife, Dale, that has been in operation since 1975, when John Lintzenich expanded his father’s greenhouses and Christmas tree farm.
The business offers a variety of fresh trees, perennials and shrubs, mostly grown on 27 acres owned by the company on the banks of Charrette Creek in the Missouri River floodplain. Delivery and installation also is offered, but since 2000, the company has not offered landscaping services. Ferguson Valley opened its garden center in 2007.
Hoffmann Family said the two nurseries will support the planting, landscaping and maintenance of its properties north of the Missouri River but that services at Ferguson Valley will continue as they have for more than four decades.
Over the past year, Washington natives David and Jerri Hoffmann have purchased more than two dozen properties in the Augusta area with the vision of creating a $100 million national wine and vineyard development. The couple now owns four wineries: Montelle Winery, Augusta Winery, Mount Pleasant Estates and Balducci Vineyards. They also own several businesses, including the Augusta Emporium general store and Kickstand Augusta bike shop; a gas station in development at 225 Jackson St.; several other properties along Jackson, Waters, High and Walnut streets in downtown Augusta; property for a planned 60-room hotel; the former Emmaus Homes campus in Marthasville; and other properties.
Ferguson Valley’s management and employees will stay the same, with John Lintzenich staying on for a year, but as with many of its other businesses, including Town and Country Nursery, Hoffmann Family plans to grow Ferguson Valley and is hiring for a number of positions. Hoffmann Family is hoping to double the 17 or 18 employees between the two nurseries, according to Chris Armstrong, a spokesman for the Hoffmann Family of Companies.