Washington City Hall

The Washington Planning & Zoning Commission recommended approval Monday of the preliminary plat and annexation into the city limits of 19.7 acres off of Bieker Road to allow for construction of a new housing development.

The Stone Bridge subdivision, to be located in an area south of Rabbit Trail Drive and east of Bieker Road at the former site of the Koch Farm, is being developed by Vic Hoerstkamp and is planned to include 35 single-family lots with a minimum size of 7,500 square feet.