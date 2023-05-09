The Washington Planning & Zoning Commission recommended approval Monday of the preliminary plat and annexation into the city limits of 19.7 acres off of Bieker Road to allow for construction of a new housing development.
The Stone Bridge subdivision, to be located in an area south of Rabbit Trail Drive and east of Bieker Road at the former site of the Koch Farm, is being developed by Vic Hoerstkamp and is planned to include 35 single-family lots with a minimum size of 7,500 square feet.
“It’s exciting because it’s the first preliminary plat and first development that includes our East-West Parkway,” Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci said in introducing the topic at Monday’s Planning & Zoning meeting. “So it’s definitely a long time coming.”
Noting that construction of the East-West Parkway has been planned since the 1990s, Maniaci pointed out that Fifth Street used to be the main east-west road through Washington, prior to construction of Highway 100.
“And now as we continue to grow south again, our long-term plan is to have the East-West Parkway all the way through here as kind of our third tier of a major thoroughfare,” he said.
The segment of the new East-West Parkway to be constructed includes a 40-foot roadway with an 80-foot right of way, and the city is building the road on the condition that no driveways access it. Homes in the Stone Bridge subdivision will be accessed from newly built roads within the subdivision.
“The whole point of the East-West Parkway is that eventually as the city grows even further past south of that, we would have the right of way to have a turn lane in between, so you could actually have a three-lane road,” Maniaci said.
While the total land to be annexed is 19.7 acres, 4.69 acres on the south side of that property will not be used for building houses because there is a major elevation change there. The city has purchased that part of the property for future development and grading, Maniaci said, and will be able to work with a future developer on it as the city eventually expands even further south.
The Planning & Zoning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of both the preliminary plat for the Stone Bridge development and the annexation of the 19.7 acres. The Washington City Council will still have to vote on the preliminary plat and annexation before they are officially approved.