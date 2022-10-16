Koch farms
The Koch farm viewed from above. Just over 85 acres of the farm, which is adjacent to recent subdivision developments in the city of Washington, are set to be put up for public auction Nov. 10 through Wheeler Auction and Real Estate.

Unlike residential development proposals filed by Kurt Unnerstall and by Florin Boicu, developer Vic Hoerstkamp’s proposal to build 32 single-family homes in the city’s Second Ward faced no opposition at Monday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. 

“I really didn’t think that we would have any opposition. I mean, we are meeting and complying with the city’s code and ordinances and it is all pretty straightforward,” Hoerstkamp told The Missourian after the zoning commission unanimously recommended that the city council approve the preliminary plat for Hoerstkamp’s The Creek at Koch Farms subdivision. 