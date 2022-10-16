“I really didn’t think that we would have any opposition. I mean, we are meeting and complying with the city’s code and ordinances and it is all pretty straightforward,” Hoerstkamp told The Missourian after the zoning commission unanimously recommended that the city council approve the preliminary plat for Hoerstkamp’s The Creek at Koch Farms subdivision.
With the zoning commission’s backing, the plat now goes to the Washington City Council for final approval. A vote on the preliminary plat is expected Oct. 17.
Hoerstkamp said the estimated $14.1 million project will feature homes slightly larger than the homes built in the Overlook at Weber Farms, another of his residential developments in Washington.
“These homes will be larger because most of the lots will be larger,” Hoerstkamp said. The preliminary plat shows the lots ranging in size from 7,900 square feet to some lots that are more than 30,000 square feet. The homes built in the subdivision also will be slightly larger than the homes built to the west of Rabbit Trail Drive, a subdivision known as The Meadows at Koch Farms, another of Hoerstkamp’s developments.
Hoerstkamp said the homes in The Meadows at Koch Farms are designed to be starter homes, or homes for working professionals who are looking to buy their first home. The homes at The Creek at Koch Farms will be designed for families with children.
“These homes (at The Creek at Koch Farms) will have three to five bedrooms,” Hoerstkamp said. He said he hopes to begin construction sometime in 2023 and to have the homes completed by the end of the summer of 2023. The price of the new homes will vary, but Hoerstkamp said they would likely sell for between $350,000 to $700,000, depending on the size of the home and the lot size.
Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci said he likes what Hoerstkamp is proposing.
“As Rabbit Trail Drive continues south, it was important for the city to keep as minimal as possible the number of driveways and to limit on-street parking,” Maniaci said. Instead of multiple driveways coming off of Rabbit Trail Drive, the preliminary plat shows three short streets — Peyton’s Place, Ellerslie Way and Crewe Court — all connecting to Rabbit Trail Drive. The new streets are named after Hoerstkamp’s grandchildren.
“It is also important that now Rabbit Trail Drive is connecting into Bieker Road, which is good for our overall street connectivity,” Maniaci said. “We think this will help with the flow of traffic.”
While Hoerstkamp awaits final approvals, he told The Missourian he already is planning his next residential development as he recently acquired a portion of the former Kleekamp farm.
“We hope to be starting construction on that project in 2024,” Hoerstkamp said. Details about that project have not been released.
Maniaci said he thought it was “encouraging” to see developers have long-range plans of continued investment into Washington. He said the growth also gives the city a strong foundation for the 2030 census.
Maniaci said the combination of The Creek at Koch Farms and The Meadows at Koch Farms adds about 70 lots to the city.
“Our inventory of lots was getting really low, so it is good to have lots available for building in Washington,” Maniaci said. The 70 homes in these two subdivisions would, depending on family size, increase the city’s population by 150 to 200 people, according to Maniaci.
Meanwhile, Hoerstkamp said the housing boom in Washington is being spurred by the city’s efforts to convert previous dead-end streets into connected thoroughfares, such as what the city is doing by connecting Rabbit Trail Drive into Bieker Road or by connecting Rabbit Trail Drive through Earth Crest Drive into North Crest Drive. That connection is important, according to city leaders, especially as North Crest Drive becomes Vernaci Drive and Vernaci Drive is home to one of the city’s largest shopping centers with Target, Kohl’s, Marshall’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, PetSmart, and, soon, Aldi supermarket, which is under construction.
“As Washington makes those connections, it really opens up a whole lot of land for development,” Hoerstkamp said. “Washington needs to grow and for the longest time it needed lots to be available. Now, we are finally getting the lots, we are able to build, and the city is able to grow because of it.”