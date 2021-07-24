With Monday’s appointment of Dan Hittson at a special board of aldermen meeting, the Union Park Advisory Board now has a full slate of 12 members.
With three resignations in recent months and poor member attendance, the board had been short of a quorum at times and unable to take action on its agenda. Hittson’s appointment, along with that of Christian Dunn, who was appointed in May, and Tiffany Krausz, appointed in June, makes the board complete once again.
Hittson is no stranger to the parks department. Along with his day job at Tri-State Water, Power and Air, Hittson puts on a yearly camp to teach volleyball to girls in sixth through eighth grade and coaches Union Jr. Ladycat volleyball.
“He’s a passionate person,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said. “He definitely loves to volunteer his time and be active with the community. That will be a plus.”
Hittson said his experience working with the parks department made him interested in joining the board.
In April, Hittson asked the park board to consider removing a large oak tree next to the sand volleyball courts by the city’s dog park. After discussing the issue for several months, the board voted unanimously in June to keep the tree standing.
Hittson told the board that players, who are often barefoot, risked injuries because of the branches falling from the tree and getting embedded in the sand. But after his appointment Monday, he said he did not plan to push the issue.
“I’ll see what I can do to clean it up a little bit, but I’m not going in with my chainsaw,” he said with a laugh.
Hittson, the husband of Franklin County Health Department Director Angie Hittson, has his first scheduled park board meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The park board has considered taking action against members who regularly miss meetings.
The aldermen held Monday’s special meeting immediately after their parks, buildings, development and public service committee meeting.