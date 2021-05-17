Few, if any, ever had a mundane encounter with Washington Historical Society Executive Director Marc Houseman.
“He was perhaps the best kind of educator because he was such a storyteller and he could share the stories of different buildings, of different people, of different events, and you were just instantly drawn in. Anyone who had a conversation with Marc had a hard time not also falling in love with history,” said Bridgette Kelch, East Central College Foundation’s executive director, who worked with Houseman on a number of projects at the college and at Downtown Washington Inc., where she previously worked.
Houseman died Sunday following a lengthy illness, but he left behind a legacy of service and dedication to his career, his family and the community at large. He was 56.
“He was far too young. He had so much more to do. We all had so much more to learn from him,” Kelch said.
Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, May 19, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Oltmann Funeral Home in Washington, with the Odd Fellows service taking place ahead of that at 2:30 p.m. at Oltmann. Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. at the funeral home Thursday, May 20. Burial will follow in the Wildey Odd Fellows Cemetery in Washington.
Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy said the loss of Houseman will likely be felt within the community for years to come.
“Our community is a little bit more hollow today because of his passing.” Lucy said in an interview with The Missourian on Monday. “His sheer knowledge of everything is going to be so difficult to replace. Marc not only embraced history, but he loved it. He consumed it.”
‘A life’s passion’
Houseman recalled how a gift for his 12th birthday sparked his life’s passion for local history. That year, his mother gave him a book written by Stanley Wilke in conjunction with the U.S. bicentennial in 1976.
“My birthday is in July, and that summer I probably read that thing three times cover to cover,” Houseman said in April when he celebrated his 20th anniversary of serving as executive director of the Washington Historical Society’s downtown museum.
“That really got me hooked, and I thought we needed more of this (local history),” Houseman said then.
That feeling of being ‘hooked’ stayed with Houseman throughout his life, according to Kelch, who recalled how the pair would traipse through the countryside tracking, locating and identifying cemeteries and burial locations of some of Franklin County’s earliest settlers.
“He never had a cell phone. He refused to get one. When he would go out in his truck, all he needed was his road atlas,” Kelch said. She said those adventures with Houseman are now some of her fondest memories of the man, who she said had a deep love for classic movies, the comedic trio of the Three Stooges and Sun Drop soda, especially when served in the glass bottle.
Kelch said in addition to loving local history, Houseman also delighted in learning about American presidents, especially “the dead ones.”
“He had a particularly strong connection with McKinley,” Kelch said. “He loved traveling and visiting the gravesites of different presidents, but his favorite of them all was McKinley.”
One of his favorite historical finds was the certificate, signed by McKinley, certifying the appointment of a city postmaster.
Houseman’s work documenting and recording Franklin County’s 580-plus known cemeteries is just one tangible way that Kelch said Houseman left his mark on Washington and the surrounding area.
“I think people took him for granted, believing that he would always be there,” Kelch said. “But because of Marc’s work, lots of people are now more connected to their history than they were before or would ever have been.”
She said Marc also played a role in preserving Franklin County’s Black history and many of downtown Washington’s buildings, including, but not limited to, the downtown post office, 309 Lafayette and 320 Lafayette.
“We probably lost more buildings than we were able to save, but reminders of Marc and his work are all over downtown,” Kelch said. “This community owes a lot to Marc Houseman.”
Houseman also helped identify the burial site of William Owens and then championed the fundraising effort to secure a matching obelisk for Washington’s founder, Lucinda Owens, whose burial place in Krog Park was marked only by a brick.
‘An Advocate for the Voiceless’
Earlier this year, Houseman told The Missourian that he always felt a strong connection to the dead. This could be because of his membership in the Independent Order of the Odd Fellows, of which Houseman was the Noble Grand for the Pacific Lodge in Washington, or it could be because of his work at Nieburg-Vitt Funeral Home.
Or it could be the years he spent as the president of the Washington Historical Society or the 20 years he spent as the museum’s executive director, quietly, diligently cultivating and archiving decades of Washington history into exhibits that were viewed by thousands of people over the years.
“He certainly took our historical society and museum and elevated them both to a new level,” Lucy said. During his tenure at the historical society, Houseman lead the fundraising effort to pay off the purchase of the museum property, to create the museum director’s position and the ongoing capital campaign, known as “Keeping History Alive,” which aims to raise $500,000 to fund improvements to the building. To date, the group has raised more than $175,000, according to the museum’s website.
That connection to the dead, or voiceless as Houseman referred to them earlier this month, culminated when Houseman, along with Ward 2 Councilman Steve Sullentrup, was able to lift the sheet, revealing the first marker identifying the city’s cemetery. The cemetery, which is the final resting place for many in Washington’s Black community as well as its indigent, had previously been unmarked.
Lucy said when she learned of Houseman’s passing that she thought back to the cemetery sign dedication. “I am so thankful, so grateful that we had moved forward with that sign. I know it was a really big deal for Marc, and so I am just very thankful that we were able to bring that project to completion.”
Remembering Houseman
On Monday, it was longtime friends like Washington Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer Giesike and Kelch who were most wishing for more time with Houseman.
“Marc was definitely a pillar of the community,” Giesike said.
It is for that role that Giesike and other members of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce paused during this year’s annual banquet in March to honor Houseman, who volunteered a lot of his time to work with the Town & Country Fair queen contestants during their ‘Day in Washington’ tour of the museum.
“It was always so great to see him. He was so knowledgeable of Washington history that we always learned something new from him,” Giesike said.
Kelch said she hopes the next generation of local history lovers realize what they had in Houseman, who said in April, “Just that one photograph proves to me we’re all connected. We’re all in the same city block, same town, same state, same country, same world. It all ties together. This world is one fabric woven by one pair of hands. If we live knowing that, maybe someday we’ll stop killing and hating. Maybe we’ll even start loving.”
Kelch said Houseman lived what he believed.
“Marc Houseman was a pretty rare breed, a one-of-a-kind. I’d be surprised if his love of history, his drive or his kindness could ever be replaced. We lost a whole lot when we lost him.”