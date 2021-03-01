There are squirrels living in the attic space of Washington Historical Society’s Museum, according to Executive Director Marc Houseman.
“I hate to say it, but we have a squirrel problem. Having squirrels live above a museum is obviously not a good thing,” Houseman said. Replacing the museum’s roof, which also leaks, is just one of several projects that Houseman and other members of the historical society’s fundraising committee pledge will be completed as part of a $500,000 fundraising effort that was launched earlier this year.
“We are forced occasionally to go and take a good hard look at our building, and we started on the outside, and we came up with quite a lengthy list of things that need improved,” Houseman said. Other repairs include eliminating exterior and interior stormwater problems, replacing the guttering and downspouts, replacing some windows and an exterior door, resurfacing the parking lot and improving the museum’s archival and record storage space, which is prone to take on water during heavy rains.
Proceeds from the capital campaign also will be used to replace aging ceiling tiles, add new carpeting in the museum, refinish the floors, improve the museum’s audio-visual capabilities and upgrade the heating and air-conditioning system.
“The roof has leaked since we bought the building in 1995,” Houseman said. “And the guttering and the downspouts we’re 99 percent certain are original to the building, so they are over 100 years old. We’ve got an (exterior) door upstairs that is more than two inches out of square. The list just goes on and on.”
The building was built in 1916, according to Houseman.
“So we have taken a good hard look at all of that stuff,” he said. “Then we started getting bids, and the price tags are pretty good size.”
Those wishing to contribute to the campaign can mail their checks made payable to the Washington Historical Society to P.O. Box 146, Washington, MO 63090. Donors are encouraged to write Capital Campaign on the check’s memo line.
Once the renovations are completed, the museum won’t necessarily gain any more square footage, but the museum will gain more display space, according to capital campaign committee member Suzanne Hill.
The 6,000-square-foot museum, which is the former location of the Washington Presbyterian Church at 113 E. Fourth St., is dedicated to the history of Washington and the surrounding region. It sees on average more than 3,000 visitors during its 10 months of operation per year. The museum is a popular destination for school groups, civic groups, bus tours from the St. Louis region and visitors who come to Washington via Amtrak.
Among the museum’s more popular exhibits is a display of locally collected Native American artifacts.
“Our Native American exhibit is one of our smaller exhibits, but folks, I think, in recent decades have all become more aware that there was a mind-boggingly large culture right here in the Washington area and that this culture was here thousands of years before our ancestors,” Houseman said.
Other displays chronicle the history of the iconic corncob pipe; Washington’s Zither King, Franz Schwarzer, who produced the popular German-folk music instrument; and other businessmen and women, including John B. Busch, who is the brother to the famed St. Louis beerman, Adolphus Busch.
This will be the museum’s first capital campaign in more than 20 years, according to Houseman and Hill.
“Twenty years ago, we asked the public to help us raise half a million dollars in order to open the museum full time for 10 years. It’s been 20 years ago, but we raised enough money for what we thought it would cost to stay open for the next decade,” Houseman said.
Hill said the museum doesn’t have a deadline for the capital campaign, and the campaign will remain active until the goal of $500,000 is reached. To date, the society has raised more than $11,000.
“We don’t want people to get the idea that we waste money because we don’t,” Houseman said. “We pride ourselves on working within a budget and only spending money as needed, but occasionally you have to kick up a notch and take care of some rather big projects. This is one of those times.”