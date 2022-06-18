As chamber of commerce officials remove the last of the exhibits in the John Colter Museum, several Missouri historical organizations have written letters to the New Haven Board of Aldermen and mayor expressing concern about the loss of the museum.
In July, the city of New Haven sold 200 Main St., home of the New Haven visitors center and John Colter Museum, to Pinckney Bend Distillery for $10,000, according to previous Missourian reporting.The sale prompted controversy, culminating in an hour-long debate during a September Board of Aldermen meeting and a critical letter from the New Haven Chamber of Commerce, which operated the museum and visitors center.
Chamber President Tony Carosella, who became president after the letter and meeting, said the chamber has since moved on and is no longer fighting to keep the building.
The distillery, after learning of the building’s severe structural issues, plans to tear it down, according to Chief Operating Officer Tara Steffens.
Steffens said the company before the decision was made to tear the building down, the company offered it for free to any organization that wanted to run the museum or otherwise occupy the building — but no one came forward.
The visitors center and museum featured exhibits on Lewis and Clark expedition member John Colter, Native Americans of the region and Missouri River history. The chamber is currently removing those exhibits and artifacts and returning them to the personal collections from which they were donated or disposing of them, according to Carosella.
That history is what the organizations are so concerned about losing.
Robert Foster, executive director of the Lewis and Clark Boat House and Museum in St. Charles, wrote to New Haven Mayor George Panhorst Jr. urging him to preserve the historical artifacts and offering the organization’s assistance.
“I would hope the community of New Haven would recognize its unique history and seek to share the remarkable story of John Colter widely. ... Certainly there are ways to combine the needs of business with the remarkable story of New Haven’s past,” he wrote in the letter obtained by The Missourian.
Dan Sturdevant, chair of the board of directors of the Southern Prairie Region of the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation, also wrote a letter.
“We, the Board of Directors, hope that this museum be preserved, as your City Council has discussed, and its historical contents either continue to be housed there or else moved to another suitable public location,” he wrote.
“As a John Colter admirer, researcher, and author I respectfully ask you to reconsider the decision to close the John Colter Museum,” author and historian Christopher Hodges wrote in another letter obtained by The Missourian. “New Haven has a unique and interesting history on the river. I hope and imagine many school children have visited the Museum and left feeling a new pride in their town, their county, and their area.”