The world’s largest steam locomotive is coming through Washington in August. Union Pacific’s “Big Boy” No. 4014 will pass through on a tour of hundreds of communities across the central U.S.
The “Big Boy 2021 Tour” is embarking from Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Aug. 5 and will travel through 10 states, including Missouri, according to a press release from the railroad company. The tour is meant to celebrate the railroad heritage and the communities Union Pacific serves, the release said.
On Aug. 29, No. 4014 will stop in St. Louis to be displayed for locomotive enthusiasts. Soon after, it will pass through Pacific, Washington and New Haven before heading west toward Kansas City, according to a map released by the company. The train also will make whistle stops and overnight stays at various points along the route, but the company has not yet announced where and when those stops will be.
In addition to St. Louis, the train will be on display in Denver, Colorado; Fort Worth, Texas; Houston, Texas; and New Orleans, Louisiana at various points throughout the summer.
It will also pass through other Missouri cities, including Poplar Bluff, Jefferson City, Sedalia and Kansas City.
“The Big Boy makes a big impression in communities it visits, reminding us of bygone days and the important role the railroad continues to play in our global economy,” Union Pacific Senior Vice President Scott Moore said in the release.
The “Big Boy” dates back to 1941, when the first of these trains was delivered, according to the company’s online historical records. Only 25 of the trains were built, and they were exclusive to Union Pacific. The trains are 132 feet long and weigh 1.2 million pounds, with hinged frames that allow them to navigate curves even with their huge size and weight on a 4-8-8-4 wheel arrangement: four wheels at the front to guide the engine, eight drivers, another set of eight drivers and four wheels in the back to support the rear of the locomotive. The massive engines normally operated between Ogden, Utah, and Cheyenne, Wyoming. No. 4014 was retired in December 1961 after 20 years of service. It traveled 1.03 million miles in its 20 years in service.