The identity of the man who purchased the 1882-dated $5 bill for nearly $4,500 July 23 has been revealed.
Fourth generation Washington native Michael Edler was the successful bidder.
Edler said he bought the $5 bill because “I’m a longtime Washingtonian, and I just thought it would be a good investment.”
The $5 bill was designed in 1882 and printed by the First National Bank of Washington, Missouri, between 1900 and 1932. The hammer price was $3,800, and with auction fees, the $5 bill sold for a total of $4,484.
“It’s in immaculate shape,” Edler said.
This is the first bill he has purchased, he said, but he also collects Franz Schwarzer zithers, wooden instruments that are played by plucking the several dozen strings. Franz Schwarzer, an Austrian immigrant to Washington, made over 10,000 wooden instruments starting in 1866, and many of them were zithers, according to Zither US.