The Father-Son Duo Say Inauguration Was Still A Meaningful Experience
When Franklin County Commissioner Dave Hinson and his son, Austin, made a pact to go to Washington, D.C., for every presidential inauguration they can, they thought they’d at least be able to see the ceremony from a distance.
But the intense security at President Joe Biden’s Wednesday, Jan. 20, ceremony didn’t stop their enjoyment of the occasion. After seeing the pomp and circumstance around their first inauguration in 2017, the Hinsons were hooked.
“It’s one of the few things that happens in the world that is a big nationwide event,” Dave Hinson said. “Being the most powerful country and seeing how smooth the transition takes place that day, we just thought this is something ... every four years, he and I could go and do.”
Austin Hinson, 20, described this year’s experience as “underwhelming.”
“We went there with expectations of high security, which there was, and a bunch of craziness that was supposed to happen, but there wasn’t anything going on,” he said with a laugh. “There were obviously more people four years ago because there wasn’t a pandemic and stuff like that.”
The Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol meant heavy security from National Guard and police at what already was expected to be a scaled-back event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You couldn’t really go near any federal buildings, they were all surrounded with tall fences and troops from the National Guard,” said Austin Hinson, a junior accounting major at Missouri Baptist University. “There was just a heavy police presence around. So that was probably the most shocking thing.”
Around 2,000 people were expected to attend Biden’s inauguration, according to The Washington Post.
In 2017, the Hinsons got tickets through Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Jefferson City, and had a good view of President Donald Trump’s swearing in ceremony from Constitution Avenue, near the west lawn of the Capitol. Between 300,000 and 600,000 people were estimated to have attended that event, but this time, however, Congress members were limited to bringing only one guest, so the Hinsons were on their own to find a spot.
With the National Mall closed to the public, that meant limited options.
The closest the Hinsons could get to the Capitol was near the United States Botanic Garden, off to the side of the mall. They ended up watching the swearing in from outdoor television monitors at a restaurant.
“The perimeter was a lot farther out,” Dave Hinson said after landing back in St. Louis Thursday. “We walked down to the Supreme Court and the Library of Congress last time. This time, they had the fence up one block behind those buildings. The security level was a lot greater.”
After arriving in Washington, D.C., Tuesday night, the Hinsons stayed about five miles from the Capitol. Wednesday morning, they took the subway to about a mile from the Capitol. They had to walk the rest of the way since the closer in stations were closed. “Then we just started making our way around to see how close we could get,” Dave Hinson said.
They eventually went to the motorcade route, which was nearly deserted about eight blocks from the White House, but decided not to stay for the parade, said Dave Hinson, who previously served six years as a Republican state representative from St. Clair.
“It was our understanding that they were going to get out closer to the White House,” he said of Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and others who walked the final stretch. “We tried to walk down there, and we couldn’t get close enough in that perimeter to even see the White House.”
That was a far cry from 2017, when they stood right along Pennsylvania Avenue.
“We could see the president and first lady and vice president walk down Pennsylvania Avenue,” Dave Hinson said. “None of that happened this time, where the public could actually see it.”
They also tried to visit the “Field of Flags” of U.S. states and territories on the mall, placed to represent people who are not able to attend, but couldn’t get close to that either. “You couldn’t even get close enough to even see the reflecting pool or the grass that the flags would have been in,” Dave Hinson said.
The Hinsons didn’t even get to see the evening fireworks because they went across the Potomac River to Alexandria, Virginia, because, unlike D.C., indoor dining is available.
They got around D.C. on Uber electric bikes, with no one else on the streets because car traffic was shut down.
Despite the restrictions, they still say it was worth the trip.
“Anytime you can go and witness something like that in our country, it’s always worth going,” Dave Hinson said. “It was just kind of eerie to go the first time and see that amount of people, and, reportedly, whenever President Obama was sworn in, there was twice that amount, and come to this one and see literally no one.” Except security personnel. Dave Hinson said the station they boarded the subway had only its regular security, but when they got off closer to the Capitol the station had 15 to 20 National Guard members and five or six police officers with even more outside.
“There was probably a soldier every five feet (in the perimeter), and that’s not exaggerating,” Dave Hinson said. “They were not going to put up with any foolishness from anyone.”
The Hinsons saw nothing like the chaos of two weeks earlier, when protestors stormed the Capitol, resulting in five deaths. Dave Hinson said the largest protest they saw was a group of a couple dozen pro-life demonstrators.
“Everything else was, you may see two or three people with signs up, that was it,” he said.
They look forward to going again in 2025.
“Hopefully it will be a different time, and we’ll be able to go enjoy the transfer of power again,” Dave Hinson said.
The experience is meaningful to Austin.
“No matter who the president is, I always try to stay positive because they’re the president,” he said. “Even if I don’t support them, I still want to go because it’s very special. Not everybody gets to go to Washington, D.C., to see the president inaugurated.”