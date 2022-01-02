A 27-year-old man has been cited for indecent exposure, according to Washington Police Department officials.
The man, who is not being identified by police while the case remains under review by the city prosecutor, is described as a Hillsdale native who is living without a home in Washington.
According to police, the man was initially spotted last week bathing behind one of the stores at the Washington Corners shopping complex, which includes Orscheln’s, Westlake Hardware, Rent-A-Center and Sherwin Williams paint store. No charges are being pursued for this incident.
Days later, on Dec. 26, police said, the man was spotted in the 1600 block of A. Roy Drive in Washington.
“An employee found him behind the building in an alley,” said Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes, the Washington Police Department’s public information officer.
The man was naked and giving himself a bath using bottles of water, Sitzes said. The man was issued a court summons for March 1, 2022, while the case remains under review.