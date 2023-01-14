Dr. Beth Hill, principal at Edgar Murray Elementary in St. Clair, has announced her retirement, effective at the end of the school year.
Hill has worked in education for 28 years, the last six years as a principal.
In her time with the district, Hill “provided focused, uplifting and supportive leadership,” Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said.
“Dr. Hill has built a culture that values each student as a unique individual, and strives to help them achieve,” he said. “We appreciate her service to the district and wish her well in all future endeavors.”
Coming a few years earlier than she had planned, Hill said her retirement would allow more time for her to help care for her father. In retirement, she said she plans to continue to volunteer for the district, spend time with friends and family, travel, and enjoy hobbies around her home in Sullivan.
Hill said if there was one word to encapsulate her career it would be “ever-changing.”
“Every day, every minute, every year it’s just different,” she said. “Education is constantly evolving and COVID really threw a loop into things too.”
Getting through the COVID-19 pandemic is the hurdle Hill is most proud of overcoming as an administrator, she said.
Hill started her career in the Meramec Valley R-III School District as a junior high math teacher. She spent 18 years teaching there before becoming assistant principal at Edgar Murray Elementary prior to her current role.
When she made the jump from teaching to administration, Hill said the biggest change was obvious: not working with students as much. She still felt like an educator, however.
“I see all of my teachers as my students in a sense and helping them grow and learn,” she explained. “Their successes are my successes. There’s a big difference, but it’s similar to a classroom in a way.”
Hill graduated from St. Clair High School and she said she “always had intentions of ending my career at St. Clair.”
“This last year has been my favorite year as an administrator,” she said. “Over the years, we have worked hard to build a family atmosphere at Edgar Murray and this year’s culture has been the strongest.”
