Despite several days of large-scale search and rescue efforts, officials said Wednesday they have yet to find any signs of Kenny Loudermilk, his personal belongings or his motorized paraglider.
“Unfortunately, we’ve not found anything,” said Cpl. Dallas Thompson, a spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Loudermilk, a 35-year-old O’Fallon resident, was last seen in the waters of the Missouri River after the paraglider that he was flying crashed on Oct. 26. Since his disappearance, multiple crews have participated in the search and rescue efforts. Teams have combed the waters from the Highway 47 bridge in Washington east toward Pelican Island, which is near West Alton.
“There are so many different scenarios as to why he hasn’t resurfaced,” Thompson said. “It could be that his parachute is snagged on something that is keeping him pinned under the water. Or, is it his gear weighing him down? Or is it something else that is weighing him down?”
Earlier this month, individuals with Gateway Dredging and Contracting worked with dive teams to pull up debris from the river in hopes of locating Loudermilk. While they dredged the river, divers with the Mid-Missouri Dive Team, the highway patrol, and Chaos Divers, searched the waters. Chaos Divers are a third-party group from Illinois that are working with Loudermilk’s surviving family members.
Thompson said that there is no timeline as to when Loudermilk’s body may resurface. He has been presumed dead by the Missouri State Highway Patrol since shortly after his disappearance.
“We are hoping for the best,” Thompson said.
Thompson said the highway patrol is committed to finding Loudermilk and giving his family closure.
“We are staying in contact with the family about our search efforts, and we are in contact with the private search teams that the family is using to help with the search,” Thompson said. “If the weather is clear and our guys can get out on the river, then we will continue to search for Loudermilk.”
A GoFundMe fundraiser, which has a goal of $50,000, has raised more than $27,000 from 356 donors, as of The Missourian’s deadline. A link to the GoFundMe is posted in the online version of this story. Money given to the fundraiser will be used to cover the cost of Loudermilk’s daughter Kylie’s education.
Those wanting to follow along with or to join the search efforts can find information on a Facebook page, “Bringing Home Missing Paraglider: Kenny Lee Loudermilk.”