The whereabouts of the man accused of fatally shooting one Hermann police officer and wounding another are still unknown, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol spokesperson.
“It is not confirmed that he is in that home (in Hermann). We are just following up on leads that we have,” said Corporal Kyle Green, who is with Troop F out of Jefferson City. This runs contrary to what authorities said on the scene last night. According to them, two people left the home on Highway 19 and confirmed that the alleged shooter was hiding in the home.
The search for the alleged shooter, Kenneth Simpson, has been ongoing since around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. Authorities from many different jurisdictions have looked for him including at locations in McKittrick and in Portland, which are two small communities across the Missouri River from Hermann.
Green said the highway patrol has received few leads about Simpson’s whereabouts since the initial ones that came after the shooting.
Green said anyone with information about Simpson’s location should contact 911 or dial *55 to speak directly to the highway patrol. Simpson should be considered armed dangerous, Green said.
“If anyone comes across this person, we are asking that they call law enforcement immediately,” Green said.
The search for Simpson began after two Hermann police officers were shot at the Casey’s General Store in Hermann. Both officers were taken by helicopter to undisclosed hospitals. One of the officers, Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith, later died from his injuries. The second officer is described by Green as being in serious but stable condition.
Green declined to release other information about the second officer, including where he was taken for treatment due to security concerns.
Green said it is unknown when he or other law enforcement officials would have another update. He said the latest information into this investigation will be shared on the Troop F’s Twitter Account.
Simpson has a lengthy criminal history, according to online court records, including convictions for assault and weapons charges, several of them originating out of Warren County. In August of 2021, he plead guilty to a traffic infraction in Franklin County from May of that year. He had an active warrant issued in April 2022 for failure to appear for a court date for allegedly driving while suspended, also stemming from a May 27, 2021 incident.
With Simpson still at large, Gasconade County R-I School District schools were closed Monday.
“It is out of an abundance of caution and the desire to ensure the safety of our students and staff that we are closing campus for today,” the school district said in a Facebook post.