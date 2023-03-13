The whereabouts of the man accused of fatally shooting one Hermann police officer and wounding another are still unknown, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol spokesperson.

“It is not confirmed that he is in that home (in Hermann). We are just following up on leads that we have,” said Corporal Kyle Green, who is with Troop F out of Jefferson City. This runs contrary to what authorities said on the scene last night. According to them, two people left the home on Highway 19 and confirmed that the alleged shooter was hiding in the home.