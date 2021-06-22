Twenty-two officials representing 15 agencies stood shoulder to shoulder Monday afternoon in a Eureka firehouse to make a plea to the public to heed warnings about the potential perils of swimming in the region’s rivers.
“The rivers that are in the area are really inviting, but they are deceiving. They look peaceful, and for people that are wanting to have a great day of recreation, it is easy to understand why somebody might venture into the river,” said Metro West Fire Protection District Chief G. Michael Krause III.
“You may see the top of the river, but what you don’t see is what is underneath the surface of the water,” Krause said. “The reality is that what is underneath the water changes on a daily basis, and that’s what is dangerous.”
To date this year, there have been 11 drownings in the highway patrol’s Troop C region, which consists of 11 counties and the city of St. Louis, according to statistics cited by Justin Wheetley, a corporal with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. There have been 39 drownings statewide.
“We are on track to have a lot more, and we don’t want that,” Wheetley said. In 2020, the region reported 12 drownings, which was down from 14 reported drownings in 2019. In 2018, the region had 11 drownings.
Wheetley said water patrol officers have observed a “lot of risky behaviors,” including alcohol use, not wearing a life jacket and people overestimating their swimming abilities.
Dustin Duffie, a corporal and supervisor of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Marine Division, said nearly 75 percent of all drownings in any given year are related to alcohol use.
“Rivers are relentless. The river does not discriminate. They do not care who you are. If you are not a good swimmer, then you do not need to be on the river swimming,” Wheetley said.
Some officials shared how the body responds to drowning.
“A drowning person is not like in Hollywood, splashing and yelling for help,” Krause said. “The reality is that drowning in its last moments is a very silent event because your body needs to breathe, so you have no time to yell.”
Others, including Duffie, discussed the impact drownings have on surviving family members, who oftentimes keep a near silent, constant vigil on the shoreline waiting for their loved ones to be recovered from the water.
“I can tell you from experience that it is just devastating for the family,” Duffie said. “It is devastating to sit there, knowing that your loved one is somewhere underneath that body of water.”
Interim Fenton Fire Chief Ramona Kaminski recommends life jackets, even for adults who consider themselves to be strong swimmers.
“Just like CPR, car seats and seat belts, life jackets save lives,” she said. “When you’re getting ready for an activity on the water, life jackets should be just as important as sunscreen.”
The speakers at the press conference emphasized the necessity of life jackets and awareness because by the time a rescue team arrives on scene, it is often too late. None of the departments represented at the news conference have successfully rescued anyone who was still alive from drowning this summer.
Pacific Fire Protection District Assistant Fire Chief Gary Graf said after the press conference that the department’s most recent fatal drowning was in 2019 when an 18-year-old man drowned in the Meramec River near Catawissa Conservation Area. The man was not wearing a life vest.
“It only takes a second for somebody to lose their footing, fall, slip, and then it is hard to recover from that,” Graf said. The 18-year-old drowned after falling off a jet ski.
Pacific Fire Protection Chief Steve Sagehorn said he and other officials are hoping that by sharing their stories and the statistics, area residents will think twice about being in the water without a life jacket or flotation device.
“It may be that they think they are too tough to wear a life jacket,” Graf said. “The reality is that the decision to wear one would save your life.”