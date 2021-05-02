The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. According to the report, the crash occurred at around 3:10 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 100 near Interstate 44.
The patrol found a passenger side mirror broken off a vehicle at the scene and believes it is off of the truck involved in the fatal crash. The patrol does not know the make, model or color of the truck.
Anyone who has seen a truck missing a mirror or who has any other information about the crash is asked to call the Highway Patrol at 636-300-2800