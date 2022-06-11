The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the driver of the vehicle that crashed early Saturday morning on Interstate 44 in rural Franklin County. The crash temporarily closed all four lanes of I-44, though the lanes eventually did reopen to motorists.
The highway patrol reports that at 2:30 a.m. on June 11, Ruslan B. Kraievskyi, 36, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was driving a 2021 Volvo Conventional Cab tractor-trailer eastbound on I-44.
Kraievskyi's vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and into the median. The vehicle then continued to travel in the median until it entered the bed of Winsel Creek. The tractor-trailer then struck the eastern embankment of Winsel Creek with its front end and became engulfed in flames.
The body of Kraievskyi, who died at the scene at 3:30 a.m., was taken to the St. Louis County Morgue. Injured in the crash was Daniel Stakhenv, 39, of Valley Stream, New York. She was a passenger inside Kraievskyi's vehicle.
Stakhenv suffered serious injuries and was taken by helicopter to Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur.