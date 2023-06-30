The Highway HH bridge over Calvey Creek opened Friday after being replaced.
A detour had been in place since January at the site of the bridge, located south of Catawissa.
The Calvey Creek bridge has a $1.06 million price tag, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation..
The contractor on the project, Pace Construction, of St. Louis, worked on the Calvey Creek bridge while also replacing bridge decks on Highways 47 and 30 over Interstate 44 in St. Clair. Those bridges have also reopened.
