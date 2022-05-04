A teenager and 22-year-old were injured April 26 in a two-car crash on Highway 50.
At 5:29 p.m. Colin Prine, 18, of Beaufort, was stopped eastbound on Highway 50 waiting to make a left-hand turn onto Old Highway 50 West, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Hayley Jackson, 22, of Owensville, was driving a 2017 Ford Fusion and struck the rear of Prine’s vehicle, a 1987 Ford F-150.
Both were taken to Mercy Hospital Washington by private vehicles, according to the highway patrol, Jackson, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained moderate injuries and Prine, who was not wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries.