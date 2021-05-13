Some Union officials want more to be done with improvements at the intersection of Highway 50 and East Denmark Road between Union and Interstate 44.
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is in the process of putting in turn lanes in both directions at the intersection. The combination of construction and lack of light can make it difficult to see, an issue that came up at the May 6 Union Development Corp. board meeting.
“This morning, somebody had taken out two pylons at the turn,” board Vice President Mike Elliott said. “A city worker was having to pick them up way down the road. They were on the edge of the road.”
Although MoDOT has widened the road as part of the project, it can still be a challenge turning at the intersection.
“You can miss that intersection so quickly,” Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said. “And it’s a very steep fall off.”
Elliott said MoDOT officials told him no guardrail would go in at the intersection, which led to disbelief.
“Somebody will miss that, right into that tree,” board President Robert W. Borgmann said. “It’s really pretty dangerous.”
Schmieder said he will talk with MoDOT officials and suggest the guardrails. “It looks pretty treacherous,” he said.
Stephen O’Connor, MoDOT’s area engineer for Franklin and Jefferson counties, said the need for guardrails on a project is typically determined in studies before the project.
Schmieder also will make sure a street light, initially installed by the city, will be put back up after construction is completed.
The construction at East Denmark Road is part of $2.1 million in Highway 50 improvements, which also included turn lanes at the intersection with Highway EE, west of Union.
Construction on the turn lanes is expected to be completed within the next few days at both the Highway 50 intersections with East Denmark Road and Highway EE, O’Connor said.
“There’s not a whole lot left to do, but they’re just getting bogged down with the weather,” he said.
The construction at Denmark Road has been taking place at night in recent weeks. O’Connor said the contractor chose to do it that way because they can get more done at night, when they have more hours to work. “They can’t work during the day during the morning or evening rush hour, so it gives them a pretty small window to do the work.”
Some rumble-strip work will need to be done after the turning lanes are completed, but O’Connor said that can be done during the day.
Although MoDOT’s website lists the Highway 50 project as being scheduled for completion in fall 2020, O’Connor said the “drop dead date” is July 1, 2021.
The city of Union agreed to buy the light pole in 2013 and pay the monthly electric fee for the light that is intended to better illuminate the intersection. At the time, residents requested more lighting so vehicles stopping for turns are more visible to traffic. The city paid for the light pole even though the intersection is in MoDOT right-of-way because it could be difficult for drivers to see the roadway at night, leading to rear-end collisions.
The city paid Ameren to take the pole down in early 2020 to make way for the construction. O’Connor said it is his understanding it is up to the city to put the light pole back up.