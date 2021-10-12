One of two southbound lanes will be closed on Highway 47 for part of the stretch between Fifth and Third streets next to Mercy Hospital Washington from about 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13.
This is due to Mercy installing a new steam boiler, according to Tomas Zajicek, project manager with Bernhard, the contractor Mercy hired for the project.
Mercy will use the steam boiler in its laundry room, Zajicek said, where it uses steam to sterilize things.
There will be a police officer on-site for the lane closure to help with traffic.
This project is weather dependent, Zajicek said, which means rain or other inclement weather could force it to be delayed, possibly until Monday.