MoDOT Highway 47
People look at the maps of unfunded Missouri Department of Transportation projects Dec. 7, 2021, at the Forest Park Visitors Center.  In Franklin County, the widening of Highway 47 is a Tier One and Tier Two project, and a project along Highway 100 is in Tier Three.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission officially approved the 2024-28 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), which contains more expensive than originally anticipated upgrades to Highway 47 between Washington, through Union, to St. Clair.

The safety and capacity improvements to the 12.7-mile stretch of highway will cost $98.358 million, up from last year’s budget of $85.74 million. The award for a contract on the project has also been pushed back to 2028 from the original 2027.

