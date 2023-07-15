The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission officially approved the 2024-28 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), which contains more expensive than originally anticipated upgrades to Highway 47 between Washington, through Union, to St. Clair.
The safety and capacity improvements to the 12.7-mile stretch of highway will cost $98.358 million, up from last year’s budget of $85.74 million. The award for a contract on the project has also been pushed back to 2028 from the original 2027.
The commission gave final approval to the STIP after being presented with a draft version of the plan in June.
Nearly every project in the $14 billion STIP saw cost estimates rise from the plan approved in 2022, Missouri Department of Transportation St. Louis District Engineer Tom Blair previously said. Inflation also led to projects being pushed back.
“We have a similar number of projects to what we had a year ago, but next year’s money is being swallowed up by inflation,” Blair said. “The projects in year No. 1 cost more money than they did, and there’s so many of them that I don’t have any more money that year in the program, so I have to push that project into year No. 2. Now all the projects in year No. 2 cost more money, and I have to pay for the project I pushed from year No. 1. It becomes a domino effect. ... I have to push back a lot of projects to be able to afford the increase in costs.”
Statewide, the 2024-28 STIP has $1.2 billion in inflation increases for the same projects included in last year’s STIP, according to a MoDOT news release. The plan includes money to widen and improve Interstate 70, fix low-volume minor roads, upgrade railroad safety crossings and other items.
The Highway 47 upgrades remain shaded in gray on the newly approved STIP, which means they could be removed in the future if the Missouri General Assembly repeals the law passed in 2021 that is scheduled to increase the fuel tax to 29 cents per gallon by 2025, from the previous 17 cents per gallon. Efforts to repeal the gas tax increase failed in the 2023 legislative session.
Local officials have expressed a desire for the upgrades to include converting the largely two-lane Highway 47 to four lanes, but MoDOT has said details of the project will not be known until a conceptual study of the route is completed.
No Franklin County projects were added to or removed from the STIP this year.
