Improvements totalling $85.74 million on Highway 47 between Washington and St. Clair got final approval Wednesday from the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.
The project, which is expected to start coinstruction in 2026, is part of the $10 billion 2023-27 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). The first phase of Highway construction is expected to require $68.59 million from the federal government and $17.45 million from the state, according to the highway and bridge construction schedule.
Of the project’s cost, $75.8 million will be for construction, with the remainder for things like engineering and right-of-way acquisition.
“Just a few years ago, our 2016 STIP made available a fraction of this program with only $2.6 billion,” MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said in a news release. “The new STIP — our largest to date — is quite an achievement that has taken the collective efforts of policymakers, state leaders and the leadership of the commission, which has held firm on the need for resources to do the projects our citizens expect us to do. By working with planning partners across the state and listening to the needs of the communities we serve, we’ve made these plans to take care of this massive system.”
Former Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy spoke during the comment period near the end of Wednesday’s commission meeting. Lucy, who attended the meeting with current Mayor Doug Hagedorn and City Administrator Darren Lamb, thanked the commission and MoDOT for their support over the years with projects like the widening of Highway 100 and the new Missouri River bridge.
“When we came to cut the ribbon on the bridge, the entire meeting was about 47,” McKenna told Lucy.
“Get that done, and we’ll talk about the next project,” Lucy replied after presenting commissioners with cigars.
No other local leaders from around the state spoke during the meeting.
Officials said 317 total comments on the STIP were received during a public comment period, with only two in opposition to the projects.
The Highway 47 project could be removed in the future if the Missouri General Assembly repeals the law passed in 2021 that is scheduled to increase the gasoline tax to 29 cents per gallon by 2025, from the previous 17 cents per gallon.
Check back for updates.