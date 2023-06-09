Highway 47 expansion
Cars drive along Highway 47 between Washington and Union Nov. 29, 2021. The Missouri Department of Transportation has listed the expansion of Highway 47 as one of the high-priority transportation needs across the state.  

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Inflation is causing costs for planned improvements on Highway 47 between Washington and St. Clair to balloon to $98.358 million, up from last year’s budget of $85.74 million.

In addition, the start date on the 12.7 miles of safety and capacity upgrades is being pushed back to 2028 from the previously planned 2027, according to the draft 2024-2028 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). The $14 billion plan was presented Wednesday, June 7, to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, which will consider approving it at its July 12 meeting.

