Inflation is causing costs for planned improvements on Highway 47 between Washington and St. Clair to balloon to $98.358 million, up from last year’s budget of $85.74 million.
In addition, the start date on the 12.7 miles of safety and capacity upgrades is being pushed back to 2028 from the previously planned 2027, according to the draft 2024-2028 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). The $14 billion plan was presented Wednesday, June 7, to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, which will consider approving it at its July 12 meeting.
“A lot of projects, if not every project, in the draft STIP has gone up compared to last year,” Missouri Department of Transportation St. Louis District Engineer Tom Blair told The Missourian.
Inflation also led to projects like Highway 47 being pushed back further.
“We have a similar number of projects to what we had a year ago, but next year’s money is being swallowed up by inflation,” Blair said. “The projects in year No. 1 cost more money than they did, and there’s so many of them that I don’t have any more money that year in the program, so I have to push that project into year No. 2. Now all the projects in year No. 2 cost more money, and I have to pay for the project I pushed from year No. 1. It becomes a domino effect. ... I have to push back a lot of projects to be able to afford the increase in costs.”
The improvements to Highway 47 will be paid for with $78.678 million from the federal government and $19.67 million in state money, according to the draft STIP.
Inflation added to the cost of projects statewide.
“Over the past two years, the cost of doing transportation improvements has experienced record inflation ranging from 20 to 30 percent. Aside from the new funding from the General Assembly, this year’s program didn’t add a significant number of projects to the last two years as we manage the fiscal constraints of the funding,” MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said in a news release. “We are able to continue our asset management efforts while also making critical improvements and upgrades to corridors and safety features across the state.”
The Highway 47 upgrades remain shaded in gray on the draft STIP, which means they could be removed in the future if the Missouri General Assembly repeals the law passed in 2021 that is scheduled to increase the gasoline tax to 29 cents per gallon by 2025, from the previous 17 cents per gallon. Efforts to repeal the gas tax increase failed in the 2023 legislative session.
“It is still a funded commitment for transportation improvements,” Blair said.
Local officials have expressed a desire for the upgrades to include converting the largely two-lane Highway 47 to four lanes, but MoDOT has said details of the project will not be known until a conceptual study of the route is completed.
MoDOT is in the process of negotiating a consulting contract on the Highway 47 improvements, Blair said.
“That will begin the process, and we can start diving into this and figuring out, what does, now, $98.3 million in 2028 buy us?” Blair said. “What is the right scope of work for that amount of money to improve the Route 47 corridor?”
Along with inflation, the increase in statewide STIP costs from $9.9 billion in the 2022-2027 plan approved last year is also due to the $2.8 billion widening of Interstate 70 that was recently approved by the legislature, as well as other projects, Blair said. The I-70 improvements still need to be signed by Gov. Mike Parson.
No Franklin County projects were added or taken out of the STIP since the plan approved in 2022, Blair said. “There are, generally, not a lot of added or deleted projects,” he said.
The draft STIP can be viewed at modot.org/DRAFTSTIP. A 30-day public comment period on the proposed projects runs through July 6. Comments can be made by emailing STIPcomments@modot.mo.gov, calling 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or by mail to Transportation Planning, Program Comments, P.O. Box 270, Jefferson City, MO 65102.