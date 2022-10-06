Jaguar Transport Holdings Train
A motion to recommend a zoning change to allow for a rail transfer station off Highway 47 died because of a lack of a second at Monday’s Union Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

Missouri Eastern Railroad President Darin Price asked the board to change the zoning on property the railroad plans to buy on Rock Road from Peters Century Farm LLC to I-1 zoning, or general industrial district, from its current R-3, multiple-family-dwelling district. Missouri Eastern, a subsidiary of Joplin-based Jaguar Transport Holdings, purchased the former portion of the Rock Island Railroad and began operating it March 1 and now wants to build a transload station.

