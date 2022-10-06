A motion to recommend a zoning change to allow for a rail transfer station off Highway 47 died because of a lack of a second at Monday’s Union Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
Missouri Eastern Railroad President Darin Price asked the board to change the zoning on property the railroad plans to buy on Rock Road from Peters Century Farm LLC to I-1 zoning, or general industrial district, from its current R-3, multiple-family-dwelling district. Missouri Eastern, a subsidiary of Joplin-based Jaguar Transport Holdings, purchased the former portion of the Rock Island Railroad and began operating it March 1 and now wants to build a transload station.
“Unfortunately, some of the predecessors here have left that (railroad) in a place where business hasn’t necessarily been an option or hasn’t been something that they focused on,” Price told board members in his presentation. “Since March 1, we’ve seen great opportunity in Union to be able to capitalize and come in, and, to be honest, bring the city of Union and your neighbors to the national rail network.”
Missouri Eastern took over 60 miles of rail in the St. Louis area, including a spur that runs approximately 40 miles from Union through Labadie and into St. Louis County, near Maryland Heights, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Price said Missouri Eastern’s is one of five short-line railroads in the United States that has access to every Class 1 railroad without fees or other penalties.
“This gives us the opportunity to go out and market Union and Washington and the neighboring areas,” he said.
The proposed facility would allow for the transport of goods from rail to truck or truck to rail, Price said.
“It allows your economic development folks to go out and sell some of these plots in the area that don’t have access to rail but be able to sell that into a ‘virtual rail’ situation,” he said.
The property would be bordered by Old County Farm Road to the south and east, Rock Road to the west and the railroad tracks to the north. It is just north of the planned Union Expressway bypass of Highway 47, just east of the expressway’s proposed intersection with Highway 47 north.
The facility would have three tracks, with space in between them for semitrucks to wait while being loaded or unloaded. What products would be transferred had yet to be determined, but Price said they can handle “a little bit of anything,” mentioning grain or steel coils as possibilities.
A few people with property near the proposed transload station spoke at the meeting. Chelayne Fusco said she lives right by the train tracks, across from the proposed station. She said the area is already busy because of vehicles from UPS, the city of Union and contractors, and would be made busier by truck-to-rail transfers.
“I know how much traffic goes through, I know the safety is not good,” she said. “I would say on average each month, I could get hit four times backing out of my driveway because people are flying over that hill.”
Fusco also brought up buildings that are used by people without housing. Price said the railroad’s intent is to demolish all the buildings on its property.
Railroad crossings also were discussed. Price said Missouri Eastern is running traffic studies to determine if flashing lights and gates are needed for the crossing.
Price was asked if the transload station will run 24 hours. He said the railroad does not currently have demand for that, but could not guarantee it will never happen.
“Our intentions are to make this as minimally impactful to the city as possible,” he said.
The city is limited on any requirements it could make for the railroad, since railroads have protection under federal law, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said.
Most concerns from the planning commission were about increased truck traffic on the already slow stretch of Highway 47. “I want this truck to rail, it’s just, of all places, I cringe thinking about more traffic on (Highway 47) every day,” board member Steve Campbell said.
While more truck traffic might come through Union, Mayor Bob Schmuke said the transfer station would help reduce trucks on highways nationwide.
“I think this is a great opportunity for Union and the surrounding area,” Schmuke said. “With several of us sitting on the (Union Development Corp. board), and knowing any industry this could pull into Union — you talk about bigger industry, you talk about more jobs. You talk about more jobs, you talk about higher-paying jobs. And I think that’s an opportunity that this could get us.”
Zimmermann said it makes sense to put the transfer station where Highways 47 and 50 and the railroad converge, with the location a few miles from Interstate 44. “It’s minimal impact to the other areas of the community,” he said.
And the property’s current zoning allows for three 12-unit apartment buildings to be built on the property, which would likely increase traffic more than the transload facility if apartments were to be built, Zimmermann said.
Price said improved rail service will increase the area’s tax base, which will, ultimately, improve roads. He said Missouri Eastern is putting $13 million into the main line to improve rail access to Union.
Schmuke motioned to move the recommendation of the planning commission forward to the board of aldermen. But none of the other board members seconded the motion in the 25 seconds board President John Wagner held it open, so it died.
Had it been approved, Price said the project would have had “shovels in the ground” as quickly as possible, with the rail facility open by the second quarter of 2023. Now, because of the non-vote, it must wait until December before being considered by the Union Board of Aldermen.
Had the planning commission voted to recommend for or against the zoning change, aldermen would have been able to have a public hearing on the matter at their Oct. 10 meeting, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said Thursday. Now, it will be referred to the board of aldermen for a public hearing after 60 days.