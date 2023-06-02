It’s been a long time coming, but the lights on the new Highway 47 bridge over the Missouri River that opened to traffic in late 2018 are finally functioning properly, according to a Washington city official.
“The 47 bridge lights are in the warranty phase,” Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb said this week. “So they’re finally working the way that they’re supposed to and now there’s a one-year warranty (period).”
Lamb advised the Washington Area Highway Transportation Committee Tuesday that he recently heard from Tim Hellebusch, the Missouri Department of Transportation’s managing engineer for the project, that the aesthetic lighting system, which cost more than $1 million to install, had passed its test.
“There was a phase where they had to go through 15 days of functioning the way they’re supposed to,” Lamb said. “That started in May and they got through their trial phase without having any issues.”
Once the one-year warranty expires next year, the city will take over maintenance of the bridge lights.