A new four-way traffic signal is among the improvements underway near the intersection of Highway 100 and Interstate 44 in Gray Summit that are designed to spur commercial development in that area.
Rodney Thomas, a principal with TriStar Properties, said the highway improvements also include construction of an entrance to a 40-acre site his firm is developing on the northeast corner of the intersection. He said the first phase of the development will include three to four lots for commercial use.
“We do not have any specific businesses ready to go yet in the first phase of the development, but the property is suited for a free standing restaurant, medical building, bank or a gas station,” Thomas said.
Thomas said once the highway and site excavation work is completed, he expects more interest in the property. “What we usually find is once the site work is finished, people can visualize how things will look and then there is more interest,” he explained.
Thomas expects the construction work on Highway 100 to be completed in two to three months.
The property Thomas is developing is part of the Highway 100 Community Improvement District (CID) which was formed in 2006 by members of the Eckelkamp and Miles families and approved by the county in 2007, according to William W. “Billy” Eckelkamp, attorney for the CID. Eckelkamp made the comments at an August 9, 2022, public hearing where amendments to the CID were approved by the Franklin County commission.
After Larry Miles died, his portion of the property was acquired by Thomas. A spokesman for the Eckelkamp family said they had no immediate plans to develop the approximately 100 acres to the southwest of the I-44 and Highway 100 intersection. The construction of entrances and the traffic signal, which will serve the properties, is approximately 200 feet north of I-44 on Highway 100, according to Stephen O’Conner, MoDOT engineer.
The CID includes property north and south of I-44 along Highway 100 and was formed to capture funds for future road improvements that may be needed for redevelopment of the property, according to a 2006 Missourian story.
Among the properties in the CID is the closed Diamond Inn Motel and Restaurant located southwest of the I-44 interchange with Highway 100.