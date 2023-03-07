Gray Summit Development
A truck rolls past construction Feb. 28 near Highway 100 in Gray Summit. A four-way traffic signal is among improvements coming to Highway 100 near the intersection with Interstate 44. 

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

A new four-way traffic signal is among the improvements underway near the intersection of Highway 100 and Interstate 44 in Gray Summit that are designed to spur commercial development in that area. 

Rodney Thomas, a principal with TriStar Properties, said the highway improvements also include construction of an entrance to a 40-acre site his firm is developing on the northeast corner of the intersection. He said the first phase of the development will include three to four lots for commercial use.