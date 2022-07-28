Police Car Lights

There were five injuries and a De Soto man was killed July 26 in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 100 at the intersection with Highway T outside of Villa Ridge.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 46-year-old Keith Bass, of De Soto, was a passenger in a 2018 Dodge Caravan, driven by 62-year-old Wavely Minton, of Poplar Bluff. The pair were traveling east on Highway 100 at 9:20 p.m., when a 2017 Ford F-150, driven by 35-year-old Todd Pollock, of Washington, pulled onto the highway at the intersection with Highway T.

