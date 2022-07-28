There were five injuries and a De Soto man was killed July 26 in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 100 at the intersection with Highway T outside of Villa Ridge.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 46-year-old Keith Bass, of De Soto, was a passenger in a 2018 Dodge Caravan, driven by 62-year-old Wavely Minton, of Poplar Bluff. The pair were traveling east on Highway 100 at 9:20 p.m., when a 2017 Ford F-150, driven by 35-year-old Todd Pollock, of Washington, pulled onto the highway at the intersection with Highway T.
The front of the Dodge struck the left side of the pickup, causing it to overturn on its right side. The minivan exited the roadway and struck a pole.
Minton, Pollock and the occupants of the F-150, 30-year-old Zachary Branham of Park Hills, 35-year-old Matthew Nichols, of Herculaneum, and 36-year-old Anne Pollock of Washington, all sustained moderate injuries, according to the highway patrol. They were taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by the Washington and Meramec ambulance districts. Bass was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital Washington at 6:53 a.m. July 27.
All named were wearing seat belts and both vehicles were totaled, according to the highway patrol.