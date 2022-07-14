A Moscow Mills woman was seriously injured in a wreck on Highway 100 between Washington and Villa Ridge on July 11, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that Meghan Tucker, 30, was westbound driving a 2020 GMC Acadia at 12:35 p.m. when a 2008 GMC 3500 driven by 37-year-old Darrell Koch, of Berger, failed to yield before entering the intersection with Highway V.
The front of the Acadia struck the right rear side of the pickup, which was northbound, according to the highway patrol.
Tucker, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported by Meramec Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital Washington with serious injuries, according to the highway patrol. Koch, who also was wearing a seat belt, was uninjured.