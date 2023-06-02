Phoenix Center Drive relocation
This map from the City of Washington’s application for a Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) Improvement Program grant shows proposed changes to Phoenix Center Drive, moving the road’s intersection with Rabbit Trail Drive further south.

 Submitted Photo.

The City of Washington is poised to receive more than $1.8 million in federal funding for improvements at the intersection of Highway 100 and Rabbit Trail Drive. Part of the upgrades include a relocation of Phoenix Center Drive further south to relieve traffic congestion at the shopping center entrance.

City Administrator Darren Lamb advised the Washington Area Highway Transportation Committee on Tuesday that the East-West Gateway Council of Governments recently recommended approval of Washington’s application for a Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) Improvement Program grant for the project.