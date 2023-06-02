The City of Washington is poised to receive more than $1.8 million in federal funding for improvements at the intersection of Highway 100 and Rabbit Trail Drive. Part of the upgrades include a relocation of Phoenix Center Drive further south to relieve traffic congestion at the shopping center entrance.
City Administrator Darren Lamb advised the Washington Area Highway Transportation Committee on Tuesday that the East-West Gateway Council of Governments recently recommended approval of Washington’s application for a Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) Improvement Program grant for the project.
“I think the full board voted yesterday for it, but, basically, once staff makes a recommendation for funding it usually moves forward,” Lamb said in an interview Thursday, adding that the city applied for CMAQ funding in February.
The proposed upgrades to the intersection include adding a right turn lane onto Highway 100 for traffic heading south on International Avenue, as well as relocating Phoenix Center Drive to intersect with Rabbit Trail Drive further south.
Lamb said there are a “myriad of problems” at the intersection.
“One of the problems is that people coming eastbound on 100 are making a right on Rabbit Trail and then they immediately want to make a left to go to Phoenix Center to get to Target,” he said. If there are a lot of cars coming north on Rabbit Trail and backed up at the light, cars coming south can’t cross the intersection to turn onto Phoenix Center Drive, creating more traffic delays.
“One of the things that we’re looking at on the south side is relocating Phoenix Center Drive to where it would be kind of a serpentine drive kind of like what we have behind Lowe’s,” Lamb said.
“The intersection would be further south, line up with where you enter Planet Fitness there, and then close off that other intersection.”
The total cost of the proposed project is estimated at $2,334,000, with the federal share of funding through the CMAQ grant at $1,867,200.
The CMAQ program is “basically kind of a carbon reduction program that they have where they look at how can they reduce emissions at certain intersections, etcetera,” Lamb said. A “classic example” would be to replace a traffic light at a busy intersection with a roundabout to keep cars moving through and reduce congestion, he said, adding, however, that the city has no plans for any roundabouts in the vicinity of Highway 100 and Rabbit Trail Drive.
Lamb said he will be providing an update on the proposed intersection upgrades to the Washington City Council at its meeting on Monday.