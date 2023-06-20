The Washington Planning & Zoning Commission took initial steps last week toward approval of plans for two new housing developments off of High Street, as construction of the road continues to the south.
One recommendation approved by the Planning & Zoning Commission at its June 12 meeting was for splitting an 11.28-acre parcel, located west of High Street and south of existing housing on the street, into a 3.29-acre lot and a 7.99-acre lot. The smaller of these, which is located along High Street, would be used for the next phase of the Riverbend Estates housing development, while the larger lot further west would be developed later.
“What they’re proposing to do is to separate the lot into two lots here, one for phase three and one for phase four,” Community & Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci said in presenting the plan at the Planning & Zoning meeting.
The phase three project directly west of High Street would involve constructing a three-story, 48-unit apartment building, similar to what has already been built directly north of the proposed development.
The second agenda item, related to a proposed High Street housing development that the Planning & Zoning Commission reviewed last week, was a rezoning request to allow construction of a new housing development called The Villas at High Street.
The proposed 4.4-acre housing development off of a new street to be named Walter Way — which will extend east from High Street south of existing housing, across the street from the proposed three-story apartment building — would include 25 new single-family residential units in six buildings: one duplex, one triplex, two four-plexes and two six-plexes.
“Our target buyer profile is a customer who desires safety, convenience and value. Our buyers want to free themselves of older homes and/or oversized homes and yards that require too much money and energy to maintain,” according to a document from developer Bridgewater Communities that was included in the June 12 Planning & Zoning meeting agenda packet.
Tim Miller, owner of Bridgewater Communities, said many of his company’s subdivisions are made up of 1,600-square-foot homes with full basements, but The Villas at High Street will target a different demographic.
“Over the years we’ve come to realize that there’s another market out there, so these are age-targeted, these are not age-restricted,” Miller said. “But there’s a market segment of couples and/or single men or women that are divorced or widowed that have raised their kids on large acreage lots, ranch, two-stories, laundry in the basement sometimes. The properties are just too big to manage and take too much time. They want something smaller but they want nice, and security, convenience.”
Miller added that the plan for the homes includes senior-friendly features such as no steps to get into the homes or garages and low step-in showers. A homeowners association would take care of lawn care and snow removal.
“It keeps these buyers out of apartments where they would have to park on surface parking and take their groceries up stairs,” Miller said.
Bridgewater Communities has previously built similar housing aimed at an older demographic in St. Peters, and the units quickly sold out.
“There’s quite a bit of demand for this product, and nobody’s actually building it,” Miller said. “And quite frankly, a lot of zoning isn’t up to speed on this yet, so we can’t necessarily build it.”
The plan to split the parcel west of High Street for construction of the apartment building was scheduled to go before the Washington City Council at its meeting Tuesday, and once approved, the developer will just need to get a building permit to move forward with the next phase of Riverbend Estates. The rezoning request for the planned subdivision east of High Street, meanwhile, still has to be reviewed again by Planning & Zoning before being approved by the council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.