High Street housing developments
Pictured are the Riverbend Estates along High Street south of Highway 100 June 20 in Washington. 

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

The Washington Planning & Zoning Commission took initial steps last week toward approval of plans for two new housing developments off of High Street, as construction of the road continues to the south.

One recommendation approved by the Planning & Zoning Commission at its June 12 meeting was for splitting an 11.28-acre parcel, located west of High Street and south of existing housing on the street, into a 3.29-acre lot and a 7.99-acre lot. The smaller of these, which is located along High Street, would be used for the next phase of the Riverbend Estates housing development, while the larger lot further west would be developed later.

