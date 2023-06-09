Suite life in St. Clair
Pinemark Inn & Suites owner Jason Alexander sits by the newly renovated pool June 5 outside his St. Clair hotel. Reviewers have launched the inn into a high ranking on Yelp.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

Although St. Clair may not be known as a vacation destination, one of its locally owned hotels has caught the attention of travelers.

Pinemark Inn & Suites has made Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Stay in the United States list.