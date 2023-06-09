Although St. Clair may not be known as a vacation destination, one of its locally owned hotels has caught the attention of travelers.
Pinemark Inn & Suites has made Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Stay in the United States list.
The hotel’s owner, Jason Alexander, said he was surprised when he learned his hotel was ranked number 20 out of 100 on Yelp’s annual list.
“I was humbled by it, but proud too, because my staff has worked so hard the last couple of years,” he said.
The 64-room hotel, located at 866 S. Outer Road, was built in 1990 by Alexander’s grandmother, Letha Hickinbotham, and originally called Budget Lodging. Alexander said he remembered the day his grandmother pulled him out of school in the sixth grade to meet with architects and engineers so she could get ideas about how to build the hotel. Although Alexander worked at the hotel every summer through middle and high school, he said he had no interest in taking over the family business until many years later when he purchased it from his grandmother in 2009.
Since then, Alexander has gradually made improvements, and in 2021, he rebranded the hotel as the Pinemark Inn & Suites. He said many people asked if it was newly built.
“That’s a big compliment for a place that’s over 30 years old,” he said.
Many comments across Yelp and Google stated the hotel was a “hidden gem” along with glowing praise about the quality of the rooms and the friendliness of the staff. Yelp is a website and mobile application which compiles customer reviews and recommendations for businesses ranging from Thai restaurants to locksmiths.
Alexander said one of his favorite reviews came from a 9-year-old guest who stayed this past weekend. The little girl left the hotel staff a handwritten note gushing about how much fun she and her little brother had in the pool.
“It’s the best pool in the universe!” the note said. “P.S. your breakfast was delicious.”
Since Yelp presented its Top 100 Places to Stay List last month, a guest has told Alexander that she and her grandson made a special trip from St. Louis to stay in the hotel after hearing about it.
“It’s kind of weird to get that kind of recognition, because we typically kind of fly under the radar,” he said. “People don’t know what to expect, and then they come here and get a happy surprise, which is an emotion I love to create. I really enjoy making people happy and seeing that they have a great time and a great experience,” he said.
Alexander said he is fortunate to work with people who have a passion for hospitality as well.
“We know we’re not the fanciest hotel in the country or the 20th fanciest hotel,” he said. “But we do get a tremendous response from our customers, and it’s humbling. But I’m really proud for the staff to get the recognition they deserve for the exceptional experiences that they deliver to people.”
Pinemark Inn & Suites was one of two Missouri hotels to rank on Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Stay. The Keeter Center in Point Lookout came in at number 87 on the list.
