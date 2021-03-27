The Hoffmann Family of Companies announced recently it had hired St. Louis native and longtime Augusta resident Ashley Hesjedal as director of specialty retail for the company in Augusta.
Hesjedal has lived in Augusta since 2006 and opened Kickstand Trail Goods near the Katy Trail in 2020. She has experience working at the Boston Beer Co. in Colorado, the Union Cucliste Internationale cycling tour in Europe and the Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center.
As part of a $100 million investment in developing Augusta into a national wine destination, Washington natives David and Jerri Hoffmann have purchased several downtown buildings, including the Wine & Beer Gardens at 5626 High St., the old country feed store and grocery at 225 Jackson St., the old livery building at 219 Jackson St., the Emporium at 5585 Walnut St., the old Augusta Wine Co. building at 5573 Walnut St., two buildings on Water Street and a vacant lot on Locust Street.
The Hoffmanns plan to turn several of the buildings into storefronts, bringing a general store, bridal store, florist, coffee shop, bike store, restaurant and a gas station to the downtown space. One building will be repurposed as an old-fashioned depot offering trolley tours and horse and carriage rides, which already have begun.
Hesjedal’s role will be to welcome new businesses to the town and develop relationships with them.
“The momentum and enthusiasm that the Hoffmann family has brought with them to Augusta is totally refreshing, and I can’t wait to dig in to their vision as part of the team,” Hesjedal said. “As a resident, I’m excited for the bright future of the town and grateful to call it home.”
The Hoffmanns have kept local staff at their recently purchased wineries, which include Balducci, Montelle, the Augusta Winery and Mount Pleasant. Their purchased property in Augusta to date totals over 750 acres, and David Hoffmann previously told The Missourian his acquisition phase would be finished by April 30.